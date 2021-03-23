BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley engineering boss hints at plan to develop synthetic fuels
UP NEXT
New 2021 Cupra Born: EV hot hatch prepares for imminent launch

Bentley engineering boss hints at plan to develop synthetic fuels

Matthias Rabe echoes recent comments from his Porsche counterpart about e-fuels
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
23 March 2021

Bentley engineering boss Matthias Rabe has hinted that the British marque could follow its Volkswagen Group sibling Porsche in developing synthetic fuels to preserve its ICE car offering. 

Speaking ahead of the brand's annual results conference, Rabe said: "We're looking more at sustainable fuels, either synthetic or bio-gen. We think the combustion engine will be around for a long time yet, and if that's the case, then we think there can be a significant environmental advantage from synthetic fuels. We will have more to say on this in time, but we're positive about this technology.

"We absolutely believe in e-fuels as a further step beside electromobility. We will probably tell you more details on this. Right now the costs are high and we will have to install some processes, but in the long-term, why not?"

His comments come just a few days after Porsche research-and-development boss Michael Steiner suggested that the use of e-fuels could allow the firm to continue selling ICE cars for several years to come, perhaps even after 2030 in the UK. 

Porsche has partnered with technology giant Siemens to build an e-fuels production facility in Chile and will begin physical trials of the technology next year. The firm has previously said the 911 will be the last of its models to go electric and that it's investigating means of preserving the lifespan of its venerable flat-six petrol engine. 

There has been no indication that Bentley is planning to invest in Porsche's and Siemens' Haru Oni project, but company chairman Adrian Hallmark confirmed to Autocar last year that it will launch a number of new and updated ICE cars in the run-up to going all-electric in 2030. 

Hallmark agreed with Rabe, but with the caveat that e-fuels aren't an immediate and all-encompassing solution: "Today we need about five trillion barrels of oil a day, so replacing that with e-fuels won't be possible," he said.

"But as EV uptake rises, to further reduce the impact of cars that need liquid fuels, it can be a parallel exercise, and we can be involved in that journey too. It won't replace battery electric vehicles, but it can extend the life of combustion-engined cars in a more sustainable way."

This latest hint from Bentley isn't the first time that it has expressed an interest in synthetic fuels. In 2019, Rabe's predecessor, Werner Tietz, told Autocar: "We're looking at several concepts, but it's by no means certain that battery-electric is the right way to go. 

"One point we see is that some cars in our line-up – the Bentayga, for instance – are used for towing horseboxes and boats. With the current EV technology, that wouldn’t work."

In light of this incompatibility between current EV technology and the brand's heavy, performance-focused luxury cars, Tietz said: “That’s why we're also evaluating fuel cell technology constantly, even if it is probably 10 years away from reaching a point it can be practical, and also seeing what possibilities there are with the development of synthetic fuel."

READ MORE

Porsche could use e-fuels to sell combustion cars after 2030​

Synthetic fuels prove electric cars aren't the only optio​n

Under the skin: Synthetic fuels now make more sense than ever​

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto
2014
£54,850
28,230miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto
2014
£70,000
35,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 [635] Speed 2dr Auto
2015
£72,500
27,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto
2015
£75,000
20,854miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto
2018
£89,000
7,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 [635] Speed 2dr Auto
2017
£95,000
9,769miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 2dr Auto
2019
£139,950
6,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 2dr Auto
2019
£145,000
15,808miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 2dr Auto
2019
£147,500
23,561miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review hero front

Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
stinhambo 23 March 2021

"Today we need about five trillion barrels of oil a day" - Where did he get that figure from?

 

The world used 35,442,913,090 (35 billion) barrels of oil as of the year 2016, equivalent to 97,103,871 barrels per day.

 

Not quite 5 trillion a day...

xxxx 23 March 2021

What a surprize, same company different boss. Tomorrow will be Lambo.  

PaulHa 23 March 2021

I had to check calendar when reading this article and yesterday's Porsche article on synthetic fuels. Was wondering whether it was April 1st!

Ubberfrancis44 23 March 2021
PaulHa wrote:

I had to check calendar when reading this article and yesterday's Porsche article on synthetic fuels. Was wondering whether it was April 1st!

Ubberfrancis44 23 March 2021
If this sparks their interest, surely it may be viable in the future.

Better listen to them than those stuck writing on the autocar comments.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review hero front

Jaguar XF Sportbrake P250 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

View all latest drives