BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: Synthetic fuels now make more sense than ever
UP NEXT
What motoring's great minds do now after a life in cars

Under the skin: Synthetic fuels now make more sense than ever

Engines don’t know the difference between conventional fuel and synthetic fuel, but synthetic fuel is CO2 neutral
News
3 mins read
22 March 2021

Porsche created quite a stir recently when it announced plans to begin manufacturing nearly CO2-neutral synthetic fuel by 2022. Somehow, the magic of this evocative brand captures the imagination and focuses the attention, but synthetic fuel chemistry has been understood for almost as long as cars have been around, so what is it, what’s new and how is it made?

To be clear, synthetic fuel isn’t ethanol, the type of alcohol in alcoholic drinks, made through fermentation, which is also used as a 5% blend in petrol and later this year 10% to further reduce CO2 emissions. As a product of fermentation, ethanol is produced biologically. Engines have to be made compatible with the corrosive effects of ethanol, whereas synthetic fuel causes no problems.

The synthetic fuel that Porsche is talking about is made using ‘gas to liquids’ technology, where CO2 (as the source of carbon) is reacted with hydrogen to produce another type of alcohol, methanol. The methanol is then processed through another couple of stages and what comes out of the other end is a synthetic hydrocarbon, which can be synthetic petrol or diesel.

The ‘what’s new’ aspect has more to do with the circumstances we find ourselves in and how sustainable technologies are starting to align as a good fi t with producing synthetic fuel. The first is the massive global shift to producing sustainable electricity through wind, solar and other methods. Make hydrogen through the electrolysis of water using sustainable electricity and it’s as near CO2 neutral as it’s possible to get.

The introduction of hydrogen as an energy carrier is gathering pace at a huge rate and, apart from its use for heating houses and other buildings, it’s one of the best ways of storing colossal amounts of surplus sustainable energy. The idea is that when surplus energy is being produced from, say, wind farms at night, don’t waste it: make hydrogen with it.

As the use and storage of sustainable hydrogen gains momentum, it will also be handy for use in gas-to-liquids synthetic fuel processes. The CO2 it’s combined with will be taken from the atmosphere, and given that carbon capture and storage (pumping CO2 deep underground) is part of the game plan for reducing atmospheric CO2, it is also a good fit with the manufacture of synthetic fuel.

The CO2 emissions from synthetic fuel will be equivalent to the CO2 extracted to make it, so no harm done. It behaves pretty much like existing fossil fuels except that as well as being CO2 neutral, it’s cleaner in respect of other emissions. It can be compatible with older engines as well as new without the need for modifications to them and it’s also compatible with the existing liquid fuel infrastructure (tankers, pumps, forecourts and the like).

Yes, the processes are expensive but it’s expected that the price will fall if enough is made. It also reinforces the age-old point that the most effective way to clean up an existing vehicle fleet is to change the fuel.

The writing's on the wall

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Aerodynamic resistance from a tyre’s tread and even the lettering on the sidewall contribute to both drag and noise. Falken’s Sincera SN110 has ‘de-bossed’ lettering, leaving a smooth surface, as well as a ‘tuned’ edge with a rounded profile and a reduced number of edges and grooves on the shoulder. The result is improved laminar flow, which means air passes over the surface with less disturbance.

READ MORE

Porsche to begin producing synthetic fuels in 2022 

Synthetic fuels prove electric cars aren't the only option 

Mercedes R&D boss: synthetic fuel not a viable option

Used cars for sale

 Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,300
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,366
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Sandero 0.9 Tce Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,500
89,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,545
37,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2014
£3,700
67,272miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,700
60,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,799
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

View all latest drives