Ford enlists ex-Apple Car and Tesla development boss

Ford has appointed former Apple Car and Tesla development boss Doug Field as its chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.

Field will work closely with Hau Thai-Tang - Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer - and report to president and CEO Jim Farley to "create the next generation of Ford’s connected products and experiences".

The role will encompass Ford’s smart, connected vehicles and services, the delivery of infotainment, navigation, driver assistance and cyber-security systems, as well as over-the-air updates.

“Doug is one of the world’s most respected engineering and product design leaders and has been a driving force behind breakthrough products across auto, tech and mobility, including at Apple, Tesla and Segway,” said Farley. “His talent and commitment to innovation that improves customers’ lives will be invaluable as we build out our Ford+ plan to deliver awesome products, always-on customer relationships and ever-improving user experiences. We are thrilled Doug chose to join Ford and help write the next amazing chapter of this great company.”

Field was vice president of special projects at Apple, where he oversaw the development of the tech firm’s long-awaited electric, self-driving car. At Tesla, he led the development and production of the Model 3.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Ford as it embraces a transition to a new, complex and fascinating period in the auto industry,” said Field. “It will be a privilege to help Ford deliver a new generation of experiences built on the shift to electrification, software and digital experiences, and autonomy. I’m committed to helping the team make those experiences seamless, delightful and continually advancing over time.”

He added: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help the team build the next generation of iconic Ford vehicles and prepare Ford for the next hundred years.”

