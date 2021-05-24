BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ofgem to help install 3550 new EV chargers across UK

Some 1800 ultra-rapid chargers will be added to motorways, with a further 1750 for towns and cities
24 May 2021

Energy regulator Ofgem will help install 3550 EV chargers across the UK as part of a £40 billion investment in greener energy.

Some 1800 new ultra-rapid chargers will be installed at motorway service areas and key trunk roads, while a further 1750 chargers will be added in towns and cities. The chargers will be delivered within the next two years by a joint initiative between Ofgem and electricity distribution companies.

The roll-out is part of a larger investment approved by Ofgem to the tune of around £40bn to grow the UK’s green-energy structure. The energy regulator approved a £300 million down-payment by electricity network operators to install the chargers.

While EV ownership is on the rise, a survey produced by Ofgem recently found that 36% of households that don't intend to get an EV are put off making the switch by lack of access to charging.

“An extensive motorway charging network and more charging points in cities and train stations will help address this range anxiety,” Ofgem said.

Cities including Glasgow, Kirkwall, Llandudno, Truro, Warrington and York will benefit from increased network capacity to support more ultra-rapid chargers and increased electricity generation under the scheme.

Ofgem and network operators will also help install more chargers in traditionally underserved rural locations, such as railway stations in north and mid-Wales.

Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley said: “This £300m down-payment is just the start of building back a greener energy network, which will see well over £40bn of investment in Britain’s energy networks in the next seven years.

“The payment will support the rapid take up of EVs, which will be vital if Britain is to hit its climate change targets. Drivers need to be confident that they can charge their car quickly when they need to.”

David Smith, chief executive of Energy Networks Association which represents the UK and Ireland's energy networks businesses said: “Delivering a green recovery for seas, skies and streets, over £300m of electricity distribution network investment will enable wide-ranging projects which help tackle some of our biggest Net Zero challenges, like electric vehicle range anxiety and the decarbonisation of heavier transport.

“This new funding shows the social, economic and environmental benefits that can be brought forward by industry working closely with a flexible regulator.”

superstevie 24 May 2021

@hughbl, with only 300million being released at first, they have to start somewhere. What I like is that they aren't the usual places to get investment, like the south east of England. They are areas that need investment if electric cars will become more of an option for more people

Hughbl 24 May 2021

Cities including Glasgow, Kirkwall, Llandudno, Truro, Warrington and York will benefit from increased network capacity.

Ermh, great - what about the rest of us?

