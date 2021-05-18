BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: London-based company to bring EV chargers to underserved areas
UP NEXT
Autocar confidential: Audi's post-ICE strategy, Kia goes Soul-searching and more

London-based company to bring EV chargers to underserved areas

Connected Kerb will start by installing chargers in select areas of Kent by the end of May
News
2 mins read
18 May 2021

A London-based firm will develop an electric vehicle charging ecosystem for communities in more remote areas, where charging points are few and far between. 

Connected Kerb will begin the campaign by installing 40 charging units across 20 poorly served Kent sites to improve accessibility for EV motorists. Castle Point, one of the affected areas, currently only has 2.2 chargers per 100,000 people, compared with London’s 63 per 100,000, or 30% of the national total of EV chargers.

The company says the project will provide a blueprint for the UK’s local authorities to bring EVs to hard-to-reach areas, while fighting the disparity in the distribution of charging points. 

“Access to charging infrastructure is one of the biggest barriers to the uptake of EVs. Although demand for chargers is higher in dense urban areas, the lack of infrastructure in out-of-town communities leaves people concerned about switching to EVs,” said Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb. 

“Nobody should be left behind by the EV revolution because of where they live. Our partnership with Kent County Council shows that the economics of installing EV chargers in non-urban areas is much more favourable than many believe,” Pateman-Jones added.

Connected Kerb is relying on a business model that it says allows local authorities to provide all communities with accessible, low-cost and reliable EV charging. 

The company plans to install chargers with a longer lifespan of more than 20 years, improve grid infrastructure with capacity to add more chargers at low cost, and integrate smart technologies such as 5G, air-quality monitoring, parking management and CCTV. The chargers will provide a 7kW–22kW fast charge. 

The first wave of chargers are due to be in place by the end of May, with the second phase of installations currently in the planning stage. All income from the chargers will go to local communities or be used to install and maintain additional chargers.

READ MORE

How to charge an electric car

Latest electric car news

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,100
70,214miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,326
66,672miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,395
39,529miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,554
55,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,590
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,690
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

View all latest drives