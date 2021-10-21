BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK fuel stocks back to normal levels after widespread shortage

Department for Business reveals fuel stocks were at their highest levels since May this year on 17 October
News
2 mins read
21 October 2021

Fuel stocks have returned to regular levels following supply issues caused by a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, a report has said. 

New figures from the Department for Business suggested filling stations were at their highest levels since May this year on Sunday 17 October, based on a sample of around 4500 sites. 

Stocks in the hardest-hit areas of London and the south-east were said to be at an average of between 42% and 45% full, while nationwide stocks stood at 45%. 

The study also showed a peak in fuel sales on Friday 24 September, with a nationwide average of 35,937 litres, compared with 11,800 litres on Sunday 17 October.

Average sales for the week ending 17 October came in at 83% of an average pre-pandemic week, a shortfall that means there is largely an “above-average” stock across the country. 

“This decrease was driven by a significant drop in demand in London, the south-east and the south of England,” said the Department for Statistics. “In all other regions in England, and Scotland and Wales, average sales either increased or remained stable when compared to the previous week.”

The following week, however, some 20,430 litres of fuel were purchased, which accounts for 115% of the typical level. 

Fuel companies released a joint statement back in September predicting that demand would return to regular levels, following calls from the government to avoid panic buying.

“As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would,” that September statement read.

Last week, supermarket Asda reported that it had not experienced any supply issues for seven days and Morrisons also noted normal levels of fuel.

