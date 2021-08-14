BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: E10 petrol: how will the switch affect your car?
UP NEXT
New Bugatti Bolide: 1825bhp track weapon headed for production

E10 petrol: how will the switch affect your car?

Next month, fuel retailers will be made to adopt a new petrol formula to reduce emissions. We explore what it means for motoring
News
4 mins read
14 August 2021

"Petrol is changing,” according to the government, and many of us will need to pay attention. It’s all about E numbers: never mind which chemicals are in your packet of Angel Delight, it’s the ingredients keeping your car going that you need to know, and the new concoction is called E10.

Here’s the E-based backstory. In order to make conventional fuels less bad, it was decided to blend in some renewable content such as biodiesel and ethanol. This is nothing new: it has been going on with petrol and diesel in the UK for the past 10 years. Apparently, blending renewable fuels in this way has contributed to a CO2 emissions reduction equal to taking more than a million cars off the road.

The labelling has never been terribly clear, but presently petrol is called E5 (up to 5% ethanol) and diesel B7 (up to 7% biodiesel).

The label we now have to look for on the pump (more intently from next month) reads E10. This is a biofuel made up of 90% regular unleaded and 10% ethanol, hence the name.

Ethanol is an alcohol-based fuel that’s produced from a range of plants, including sugar cane and grains. The upside is that, unlike regular unleaded petrol, ethanol actually absorbs CO2, partially offsetting greenhouse gas emissions.

The SMMT estimated that 92.2% of the petrol-engined vehicles in the UK are compatible with E10. Since 2011, all new cars sold in this country have had to be E10-compatible.

Vehicles manufactured from 2019 onwards usually have an E5 and E10 label close to their fuel filler caps, showing which fuels they can accept. So what’s the problem? Well, drivers of cars registered before 2002 have been advised not to use E10 in their vehicles, because problems have been reported.

Research carried out by our sister title What Car? revealed that E10 is potentially less efficient than the current E5 blend of petrol, with the problem being worse in smaller-engined vehicles. Drivers of shopping cars would end up filling their cars more often, which isn’t the point of owning a small car with a tiny engine.

Certainly, proper classics that are 40 years old or more will all have problems, but so will modern classics from the 1990s, a lot of cool motorbikes, stupid mopeds and most likely petrol lawnmowers. It couldn’t be easier to check whether you need to worry, of course (simply visit gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol), but what are the main downsides for owners of older cars?

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

E10 petrol’s higher bioethanol content is corrosive to rubber parts, gaskets, seals, metals and plastics, which causes engine damage, so it could dislodge deposits in older engines and fuel systems, causing blockages. It should only be used with expert advice, which means pretty much never.

What owners of vulnerable cars can do is source replacement engine components made with ethanol-compatible materials. Otherwise, the quick fix is to use the higher-octane 97-99 Ron ‘super unleaded’ E5 petrol, which is expected to remain available at most fuel stations after E10 comes into use.

The Petrol Retailers Association has confirmed that “E5 will still be available in five years time, but only as the protection grade in ‘super’. It will be reviewed in five years time.”

Super unleaded comes at a price, however. Recently, it has cost up to 12p more per litre than regular unleaded, which is around £6 to £7 more per tank.

If you make a mistake at the pumps and brim your older car with E10, all is not lost. Unlike the fuel-tank draining consequences of a petrol-diesel misfuel, simply dilute it with E5 from then on and it should be fine. But don’t make a habit of it, say the manufacturers, including Shell.

The bottom line on all of this – and whether you agree that “petrol is changing for the better” – will probably be pretty dependent on whether your car is E10-friendly or not. Best head to Westminster’s website post-haste, then.

Advertisement
Back to top

How E10 petrol can affect pre-2002 cars

Winter worries

Higher ethanol content in petrol can make it harder to turn over an engine from cold.

Vapour lock

Ethanol’s higher volatility can contribute to vapour lock (petrol becoming gaseous) when operating temperatures are higher, causing stalling.

Leaks

Ethanol’s high solvency can cause problems with many seal and gasket materials that are used in fuel systems, as well as with fibreglass resins.

More leaks

Besides a risk of fuel leaks, rubbers and resins can get partially dissolved, producing deposits that could foul carburettor jets.

Corrosion

Ethanol can become acidic and cause corrosion of aluminium, zinc and galvanised materials, as well as brass, copper and steels coated in lead or tin.

READ MORE

Government plans E10 petrol roll-out from September 2021

More than 600,000 cars incompatible with proposed E10 introduction

Analysis: What future is there for rural petrol stations?

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Yaris 1.33 Vvt-i Icon+ 5dr
2014
£2,700
63,574miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,750
66,596miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,220
45,570miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,335
25,479miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,485
52,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,490
20,289miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
21,734miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Access 3dr
2014
£3,495
58,447miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,500
68,983miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Bimfan 14 August 2021

There are a few mistakes in this article.

Firstly, it is not an alcohol based fuel if the alcohol is only 10% of the mix. It is a petrol based fuel with 10% maximum alcohol added.

Then, it represents alcohol as some kind of demonic liquid. Well, if you are an alcoholic it might be that, as it is the same alcohol present in every bottle of wine, whisky, gin and vodka etc. Not that I would recommend drinking E10 fuel mind, any more than E5.Methanol, used in dragsters and some other racing engines, is far more liable to damage components of the fuel system than ethanol. The two should not be confused as I think this article does.

In fuel economy terms, ethanol is approx 10% less efficient, so at 10% content your economy will be reduced by approximately 1% (10% of 10% of total fuel). Not great, but hardly a disaster. The emission benefits probably justify it, but that's a long argument.

The claims on corrosivity and attack on rubber and plastic are to an extent true, as it dissolves the plasticisers used in their structure over time, but this will not happen quickly, so if you do have an older car there is no need to panic if you put the odd tank of E10 through it instead of E5. 

Equally, the claims that it can become acid are also true (you may have heard of wine vinegar). It needs water, air, heat and time to do that, so if you are storing your car for months you should drain it off if you can, or at least ensure the tank is sealed from moist air. It is probably not much more risky than petrol deteriorating over time, but you need to be aware of it. One thing is that unlike petrol, ethanol mixes eagerly with any free water around.

As far as starting is concerned, it does not make your engine harder to turn over as stated, but it may be slightly more difficult to ignite once turning, as it is not as flammable as the more volatile fractions in petrol. However, most people with a good, well maintained electronic ignition system will not notice any difference at10% content. The good news is, it makes your engine run cooler and that means less chance of pre-ignition (knocking) and potentially slightly more power under load.  

si73 14 August 2021
I do wonder if the calculations are correct, is there a saving in co2 when everyone is filling up more often?
Symanski 14 August 2021

I used to use V-Power all the time, but then noticed not only a reduction in power but also MPG. It was something that I monitored because I essentially did the same journeys every week.

 

I wrote to Shell asking if normal fuel could have been accidentially put in the V-Power tank at the petrol station.   They wrote back it was because they now had to add biofuel.

 

Might as well have added water for all the good it did.

 

And then you learn how high levels of ethanol was probably one of the reasons why BMW's fueling parts all broke down.   Why cars from Europe were breaking in the USA where they were already using ethanol in the fuels.   Even your article states you get less MPG.

 

10% less MPG, which is only a few less miles really, and you have to ask if ethanol is worth it?   You end up using the same amount of regular petrol.   The increasing efficiencies of modern engines have definitely contributed more to reducing our CO2 emissions.

 

Latest Drives

1 Subaru outback 2021 FD hero front

Subaru Outback 2.5i Lineartronic Limited 2021 review

1 Polestar 2 single motor 2021 UK FD hero front

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo GTAm 2021 UK LHD fd hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK review

1 Kia Ceed GT Line 2021 facelift first drive tracking front

Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line 2021 review

1 Renault Arkana 2021 UK FD hero front

Renault Arkana 2021 UK review

View all latest drives