E10 petrol: how will the switch affect your car?

"Petrol is changing,” according to the government, and many of us will need to pay attention. It’s all about E numbers: never mind which chemicals are in your packet of Angel Delight, it’s the ingredients keeping your car going that you need to know, and the new concoction is called E10.
Here’s the E-based backstory. In order to make conventional fuels less bad, it was decided to blend in some renewable content such as biodiesel and ethanol. This is nothing new: it has been going on with petrol and diesel in the UK for the past 10 years. Apparently, blending renewable fuels in this way has contributed to a CO2 emissions reduction equal to taking more than a million cars off the road.
The labelling has never been terribly clear, but presently petrol is called E5 (up to 5% ethanol) and diesel B7 (up to 7% biodiesel).
The label we now have to look for on the pump (more intently from next month) reads E10. This is a biofuel made up of 90% regular unleaded and 10% ethanol, hence the name.
Ethanol is an alcohol-based fuel that’s produced from a range of plants, including sugar cane and grains. The upside is that, unlike regular unleaded petrol, ethanol actually absorbs CO2, partially offsetting greenhouse gas emissions.
The SMMT estimated that 92.2% of the petrol-engined vehicles in the UK are compatible with E10. Since 2011, all new cars sold in this country have had to be E10-compatible.
Vehicles manufactured from 2019 onwards usually have an E5 and E10 label close to their fuel filler caps, showing which fuels they can accept. So what’s the problem? Well, drivers of cars registered before 2002 have been advised not to use E10 in their vehicles, because problems have been reported.
Research carried out by our sister title What Car? revealed that E10 is potentially less efficient than the current E5 blend of petrol, with the problem being worse in smaller-engined vehicles. Drivers of shopping cars would end up filling their cars more often, which isn’t the point of owning a small car with a tiny engine.
Certainly, proper classics that are 40 years old or more will all have problems, but so will modern classics from the 1990s, a lot of cool motorbikes, stupid mopeds and most likely petrol lawnmowers. It couldn’t be easier to check whether you need to worry, of course (simply visit gov.uk/check-vehicle-e10-petrol), but what are the main downsides for owners of older cars?
Join the debate
Add your comment
There are a few mistakes in this article.
Firstly, it is not an alcohol based fuel if the alcohol is only 10% of the mix. It is a petrol based fuel with 10% maximum alcohol added.
Then, it represents alcohol as some kind of demonic liquid. Well, if you are an alcoholic it might be that, as it is the same alcohol present in every bottle of wine, whisky, gin and vodka etc. Not that I would recommend drinking E10 fuel mind, any more than E5.Methanol, used in dragsters and some other racing engines, is far more liable to damage components of the fuel system than ethanol. The two should not be confused as I think this article does.
In fuel economy terms, ethanol is approx 10% less efficient, so at 10% content your economy will be reduced by approximately 1% (10% of 10% of total fuel). Not great, but hardly a disaster. The emission benefits probably justify it, but that's a long argument.
The claims on corrosivity and attack on rubber and plastic are to an extent true, as it dissolves the plasticisers used in their structure over time, but this will not happen quickly, so if you do have an older car there is no need to panic if you put the odd tank of E10 through it instead of E5.
Equally, the claims that it can become acid are also true (you may have heard of wine vinegar). It needs water, air, heat and time to do that, so if you are storing your car for months you should drain it off if you can, or at least ensure the tank is sealed from moist air. It is probably not much more risky than petrol deteriorating over time, but you need to be aware of it. One thing is that unlike petrol, ethanol mixes eagerly with any free water around.
As far as starting is concerned, it does not make your engine harder to turn over as stated, but it may be slightly more difficult to ignite once turning, as it is not as flammable as the more volatile fractions in petrol. However, most people with a good, well maintained electronic ignition system will not notice any difference at10% content. The good news is, it makes your engine run cooler and that means less chance of pre-ignition (knocking) and potentially slightly more power under load.
I used to use V-Power all the time, but then noticed not only a reduction in power but also MPG. It was something that I monitored because I essentially did the same journeys every week.
I wrote to Shell asking if normal fuel could have been accidentially put in the V-Power tank at the petrol station. They wrote back it was because they now had to add biofuel.
Might as well have added water for all the good it did.
And then you learn how high levels of ethanol was probably one of the reasons why BMW's fueling parts all broke down. Why cars from Europe were breaking in the USA where they were already using ethanol in the fuels. Even your article states you get less MPG.
10% less MPG, which is only a few less miles really, and you have to ask if ethanol is worth it? You end up using the same amount of regular petrol. The increasing efficiencies of modern engines have definitely contributed more to reducing our CO2 emissions.