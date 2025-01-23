BACK TO ALL NEWS
The short but vibrant life of Britain's Pininfarina
The short but vibrant life of Britain’s Pininfarina

International Automotive Design was a big player up until 1993 when a recession hit the car industry hard

Kris Culmer
News
4 mins read
23 January 2025

Somewhere in the Sussex town of Worthing sits a grey business estate, the likes of which can be found anywhere in the country.

Yet it was right here that many of the beloved cars and wild motor show concepts of the 1980s and 1990s were designed by a creative agency the equal of Italy’s iconic carrozzerie.

International Automotive Design (IAD) was founded in 1976 by John Shute, who had been working as an engineer for General Motors’ Holden division out in Australia.

Related articles

His firm first came to Autocar’s attention at the 1980 British motor show, where it displayed its idea for bringing Triumph’s ageing TR7 sports car into the new era, and by which point it already had 160 staff.

Six years later, we headed down to the Worthing Technical Centre, IAD having turned over £13.5 million and proudly received the Queen’s Award to Industry. It was already a global operation by then (and at its peak it would have offices in France, Germany, Spain, Japan and the US).

More than 37 big-name clients were on its books, including BMW, Ford, Land Rover, Lotus, Porsche, Saab and Volvo. It’s just a real shame that, with a few exceptions, we still don’t know exactly which of their icons IAD contributed to.

“Shute likes his clients to sleep easy and has devised a system that would be more at home in Fort Knox than a design studio,” we explained. “Only those with a properly coded key card have access to a project. 

It means for the duration of that job, which could last for months or years, the people assigned to it are the only ones able to see it.” 

“That’s the way it has to be,” Shute told us, being “conscious that one slip could blow the whole business and stampede an already nervous collection of clients”.

“The facilities available to clients are very wide,” we continued. “IAD began by taking ‘overflow’ projects from the big manufacturers who were disinclined to hire specialist staff for certain short-term design tasks.

Today the jobs are getting bigger, and to match those demands, IAD has constantly updated and uprated its facilities to the point where it can now tackle a complete design job, from first concept through to production engineering and testing of prototypes.”

IAD had also started designing and exhibiting its own concepts, so as to “present a more public front to its hard-working and hard-selling background”.

Notable among them was the Alien, unveiled at the 1986 Turin motor show, where it was “radical enough to draw some of the attention away from equally daring concepts” by Italdesign, Zagato and Pininfarina – Shute’s own heroes – and “while expensive to do, paid for itself several times over in terms of interest and new business attracted directly by it”.

We returned to Worthing in 1988, as IAD revealed the suave Royale saloon and fun Hunter off-roader, with its turnover soaring to £40m and it having been quality-approved by the Ministry of Defence. “There is no one reason for IAD’s success and continued expansion, though it has certainly been largely reliant on the imagination and vigour of its chairman,” we said.

“Shute himself believes it has been due in part to doing a quality job and maintaining a strong relationship with each client.”

Probably the finest of the IAD projects from which secrecy was lifted was the original Mazda MX-5.

Sales and marketing boss Mike Goldsmith revealed: “In late 1984, Mazda’s technical research centre commissioned IAD to carry out a concept engineering programme for the design and prototype build of a lightweight sports car.

“The [resulting] fully drivable and fully finished prototypes were driven by senior management. This resulted in tremendous enthusiasm for the project from all quarters, which culminated in it getting the green light for further development and eventual production.

“We like to think that it was our efforts five years ago which helped in some small way in the birth of what must be one of the world’s best affordable sports cars.”

In 1990, IAD doubled its workshop space so that it could also actually produce cars at “very low” scale, having agreed to work with Anglo-Swedish firm Clean Air Transport, which was creating a small electric car for the US city of Los Angeles – but this never came to fruition.

IAD went under in 1993, risking some 1000 jobs, amid a recession that hit the global automotive industry hard. Commercial vehicle maker Leyland Daf had crashed owing the firm £500k and Lancia hadn’t adopted its proposal for a Dedra-based coupé, costing it £300k.

IAD was rescued by British engineering group Mayflower, but its Worthing base was sold to bullish Korean car maker Daewoo, the IAD name soon vanished and Mayflower itself went bust in 2003.

Comments
2
ppug 23 January 2025

Autocar can you put up an image of the yellow Venus concept from 1989? One of IAD's best concepts.  It rocked the Tokyo motor show. 

johnfaganwilliams 23 January 2025

would have been a better tale with pi and captions.......

