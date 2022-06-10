BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1953
UP NEXT
Wiesmann eyes electric SUVs

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1953

Le Mans hype builds as record entry list announced
News
1 min read
10 June 2022

Excitement is presently building for the Le Mans 24 Hours, although there will still be only five cars in the top class as the Hypercar era gets off to a low-key start.

Things could hardly have been more different back in 1953: the inaugural 1953 World Sportscar Championship had attracted many manufacturers, so an unprecedented 56 of the 69 cars entered for the French epic were works-run.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

Representing Britain were Allard, Aston Martin, Austin-Healey, Bristol, Frazer Nash and of course Jaguar, whose C-Type had triumphed on its debut in 1951. It had been beaten by Mercedes-Benz in 1952, but the German firm wasn’t defending its title, instead focusing its resources on its entry into Formula 1.

Germany’s hopes were thus faint, laying with only Borgward and Porsche. Rather, the Italians were the Brits’ main rivals, entries coming from Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Lancia, along with the American Cunningham.

The French were seen as dark horses, thanks to Gordini and more so Talbot-Lago, which had created an all-new spyder for the event.

As it happened, Jaguar marked the start of the Elizabethan era in style, with C-Types finishing the race first, second and fourth.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,495
67,676miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,751
53,820miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,781
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,960
64,054miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£4,980
60,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,980
61,611miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
VW Multivan Life 1.4-litre TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
VW Multivan Life 1.4-litre TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
VW Multivan Life 1.4-litre TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
VW Multivan Life 1.4-litre TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives