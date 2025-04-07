BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Vauxhall lost its independence to Opel
UP NEXT
JLR pauses shipments to the USA in response to new tariffs

How Vauxhall lost its independence to Opel

Opel produced cars on the continent while Vauxhall built cars at Luton and Ellesmere Port

Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
7 April 2025

Stellantis’s UK boss recently reassured us that Vauxhall has a future and reaffirmed that it legitimately is a British car brand – things that executives have had to do repeatedly for the half century since it was effectively subsumed into German manufacturer Opel.

Vauxhall launched its first car in 1903, was bought by America’s General Motors in 1925 and in the 1960s became the UK’s third-largest car maker, with its old Luton home and new plant up at Ellesmere Port.

Opel made its first car in 1899 and became a GM subsidiary in 1929. Post-war it grew to become Germany’s second-largest car maker, with a production total nearly five times higher than Vauxhall’s in 1969.

Related articles

Although both were owned by GM and shared parts, they were distinct from each other.

Indeed, they operated in many of the same markets: Vauxhall was one of the UK’s major exporters (some 83,000 cars went as far afield as Ghana, Canada and Malaysia in 1968) and Opel was permitted to make a post-war return to the UK market in 1967, as the nation negotiated its entry into the European Common Market and Brits bought ever more foreign cars, and as “GM felt that Opel products do not duplicate the Vauxhall range too markedly”.

It all started to go badly wrong for Vauxhall as the 1970s dawned. Ford was dominating sales more than ever before, while the character of Luton’s creations was best summed up by respected engineer Ralph Broad, who said: “How Opel can get it so right and Vauxhall can get it so wrong I shall never understand.”

Productivity was terrible, too: Opel was Europe’s best performer in this regard, and Vauxhall was operating at just 59% of its level, losing production to rising costs and labour disputes.

Although that problem was endemic: Ford in Dagenham was at 69% of Opel’s level, compared with 95% in Germany, while Leyland and Chrysler were at just 44% and 41%.

Enjoy full access to the complete Autocar archive at the magazineshop.com

Naturally, Vauxhall’s losses were soaring, too: from about £2 million in 1969 to almost £9.5m in 1970.

It was an easy decision for GM, then, to consolidate developmental operations in Germany.

So when the group’s first global platform was ready, responsibility for European ‘T-car’ development went to Opel, and the 1975 Vauxhall Chevette, although made in the UK, was merely a renosed and rebadged Opel Kadett – rendering the 1972 Victor the final genuine Vauxhall.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review

View all car reviews

Back to top

With perhaps a hint of bitterness, we noted after Vauxhall launched a restyled Opel Ascona: “The Cavalier is not really a Vauxhall at all. But never mind. It will show on the statistics as one, although the 1972 Trade Descriptions Act requires it to have ‘Made in Belgium’ prominently displayed somewhere upon it.

GM Europe president John McCormack (formerly of Opel) later explained to us: “All of our research and development work for cars is now regrouped in Germany. We are in no position to create a brand-new car in Britain. But we have a small team at Vauxhall charged with adapting Opel projects to the British market.”

In 1979, we reported on the result of ‘Opelisation’: “Vauxhall went through what might be called, to put it mildly, a bad patch. The recovery achieved in the past four years has been little short of remarkable. It has swung back from a 7.4% UK share in 1975 to 8.2% of a much-increased market last year.

“Some credit must be given for clever marketing. With still some resistance to any sort of imported car in this country, the acceptable Vauxhall name gave the advantage of concealing the origin of the cars.”Vauxhall’s boss agreed, telling us in 1983: “It turned out to be a good decision. We got our act together.”

But there was also regret, as Luton East MP Graham Bright had expressed in 1981: “We have lost a tremendous number of skills. Unless there is the possibility of the design and engineering returning to Britain, those skills will disappear for ever.

"We have also surrendered the European dealerships; Vauxhall cars are no longer permitted to be sold in Europe.

"Within GM, in real terms, Vauxhall has been downgraded. Britain has lost the design capability and manufacturing experience that it needs. It is sad.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 Sport S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,698
54,004miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Executive) Shooting Brake 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£30,498
5,261miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 BlueHDi Shine Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,998
21,072miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2.1 GLE250d AMG Night Edition G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£22,498
66,848miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,498
38,700miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£10,598
14,250miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G GT Sport Nav+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,698
42,358miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,298
37,965miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A4 2.0 TFSI 35 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£18,998
51,412miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Aston martin vanquish rt 2025 1 front track
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review

View all car reviews