Inside the transformed Ellesmere Port as it begins EV production

In the shadow of the Stanlow oil refinery, visible from the M53 as the motorway passes through Ellesmere Port on its way to Liverpool, they’re building the future – an electric future.
Vauxhall began manufacturing cars here in 1964.
Ellesmere Port was given a multimillion pound investment backed by the UK government, to continue
Work ethic is key, plant director Diane Miller tells our reporter John Evans
The plant has just started production of vans from Vauxhall, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot
Almost 500 Combo-es have been built at the port
The plant's new monorail delivers body for ‘marriage’ to powertrain
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said he had “invested in Ellesmere Port and the people”
With so much riding on the future success of Ellesmere Port, getting it right first time will be crucial
Michael McGrath, centre shop supervisor, demonstrates how batteries are assembled
Stellantis employs around 800 people at Ellesmere Port
