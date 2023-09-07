BACK TO ALL NEWS
Inside the transformed Ellesmere Port as it begins EV production

Brexit woes nearly shut Stellantis's major UK factory forever, but its resolute staff gave it a new lease of life
John Evans
News
6 mins read
15 September 2023

In the shadow of the Stanlow oil refinery, visible from the M53 as the motorway passes through Ellesmere Port on its way to Liverpool, they’re building the future – an electric future.

Vauxhall began manufacturing cars here in 1964.

