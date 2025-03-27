BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Why Stellantis persists with Vauxhall brand despite 'Opel question'
UP NEXT
Official: Peugeot e-208 GTi green-lit by new CEO

Why Stellantis persists with Vauxhall brand despite 'Opel question'

New Stellantis UK chief – and interim Vauxhall boss – asks why the brand couldn't be sold outside the UK

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
27 March 2025

Brand snobbery follows Vauxhall around, perhaps best articulated by the suggestion of: ‘Why don’t they just make them Opels?’

It’s true that this badge-swapping relationship is problematic when Opel-Vauxhall is trying to market one brand as German and another as British. I’ve watched a CEO flounder in handling the ‘what about Vauxhall, then?’ follow-up question after waxing lyrical about Opel’s ‘Germanness’.

Yet to suggest Vauxhall should give up 122 years of history is folly. It has its problems, but trying to solve them will be a darn sight simpler than trying to build Opel as a brand in the UK.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

MG S5 2025 Review front tracking 626
MG S5 EV
MG S5 EV
Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge 2025 Review front tracking 09689 1
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Maserati Grecale Folgore 2025 Review front tracking 0511
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka

View all car reviews