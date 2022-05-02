Greatest road tests ever: Morgan Aero 8

New Morgans had appeared as often as world wars until the Aero 8 arrived, bringing with it a newfangled BMW V8 and aluminium-intensive construction.

The BMW 540i’s V8, exhaust and six-speed manual gearbox were reworked for the Morgan Aero 8, while a limited-slip diff from BTR laid the power down. A glued, riveted and cured aluminium chassis married to an ash frame and an aluminium body weighed only 1135kg. Eibach springs and Koni dampers aimed to produce flat cornering without anti-roll bars. Exterior design — brilliant and shabby in equal measure — was the work of Charles Morgan.

Underwhelming off the line, the tractable Aero 8 managed effortlessly rapid in-gear metrics such as 30-50mph in 3.6sec in fourth. The key was to let the massive torque do the work and leave the long-throw gearshift alone. The exhaust note was disappointingly quiet, though, and the transaxle clattered away, while fade-prone brakes lacked feel.

The chassis delivered its best at eight-tenths, limiting roll while maintaining impressive suppleness. The steering lacked self-centring and feel.

The cabin used high-quality materials and offered decent ergonomics, but the fiddly hood let in wind and rain; better to drop it and enjoy the Aero 8 al fresco.

For: Styling, performance, demeanour

Against: Steering, hood, brake feel