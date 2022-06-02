BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: New Triumph sports car hits 125mph
UP NEXT
Lynk&Co reveals futuristic hybrid-powered concept car

From the archive: New Triumph sports car hits 125mph

Prototype for the TR2 was capable of high speeds, despite its low price
News
2 mins read
1 January 1970

Britain has just celebrated the Queen’s 70th jubilee, a remarkable milestone that got us wondering: how different was motoring life when Her Majesty was crowned?

Well, we still had a healthy crowd of car makers, plus sports cars were important at home and for export – a business the industry simply had to crack to secure a post-war future.

No wonder, then, that Triumph sought to win publicity for its new TR2 roadster with a top-speed run on Belgium’s Jabbeke highway, as made famous by the Jaguar XK120.

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

It was to be piloted by Formula 1 engineer Ken Richardson, who had been key to its creation after telling Triumph boss Sir John Black that his 20TS prototype was “the most bloody awful car I’ve ever driven”.

His first go was timed at 105mph, which was okay for a 2.0-litre four-pot engine but below expectations. To Triumph’s relief, he relayed that one of the plug leads had come off.

Back at full capacity, the TR2 hit 125mph – “no mean achievement but outstanding when it’s realised that the car costs around £550” (or £10,780 today) – and then 111mph after the metal cover was swapped for the usual fabric hood (erected).

The TR2 became Triumph’s top earner, loved especially in the US. And as for MVC 575, “the most important Triumph ever built”, it was recently restored and can be seen at the British Motor Museum.

Are German cars welcome?

The effects of the war were still very evident in Britain seven years after Nazi Germany had surrendered, so we had “mixed feelings” about an export deal being signed with West Germany. Its most interesting cars were the BMW 501, Mercedes-Benz 300S, Borgward Hansa (as it had an auto ’box), Porsche 356 and Volkswagen Type 1 – the first imported examples of which were vandalised at Harwich docks.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Chevrolet Corvette arrives

Triumph and its compatriots must have been worried when Chevrolet revealed an all-American roadster, and an especially pretty one at that. The compact new Corvette featured an upgraded (for 163bhp) version of Chevy’s 3.9-litre straight six and a two-speed auto ’box. It was poorly received, but it got the revisions it needed and a legend was born.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,781
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£4,980
60,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,980
61,611miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Rio 1.4 Crdi 3 Ecodynamics 3dr
2015
£4,995
83,126miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,000
41,989miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,150
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2017
£5,187
73,502miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review

View all latest drives