The woman leading Ford's EV revolution: 2019's Great British Women in the Car Industry - Rising Stars winner

King has risen quickly through the ranks of Ford’s purchasing division since joining the firm’s graduate scheme in 2007 as a commercial vehicle buyer at Dunton, Essex.

Before her current role, she headed up purchasing for powertrains in Asia-Pacific, based in the Indian city of Chennai. She describes the three-year experience as thoroughly enjoyable and says she got a lot out of it by being open to a very different cultural setting. While there, she was involved with a professional women’s network, looking at developing leadership capabilities and addressing challenges. In a country notorious for gender inequality, she notes: “You have to be sensitive to how the country operates and different expectations of family roles. But women have every right to be there, leading the way.”

Last year, King relocated from Chennai to Ford HQ in Dearborn, US. The biggest change? “Chennai is hot and humid all year round, and then I experienced my first Michigan winter. I thought UK winters were cold – they are not.”

The other shock was Ford’s early morning meetings: “It’s part of my routine now, but the 6.30am or 7.30am meetings were a surprise! In Chennai, I was used to working way into the evenings. You find very different working practices from region to region.”

Not that King is often in Dearborn. Leading a global team of nearly 20 buyers based predominantly in the US and China, she is often on the road in Asia, the US and Europe. “It’s important to get to know your suppliers, and you can achieve a lot in face-to-face meetings,” says King. “It means you are able to assess manufacturing plants and quality but also build personal relationships.”

Ford’s purchasing strategy, King says, is a diverse supply base: “Our perspective is that building and maintaining a diverse range of suppliers helps us to lower costs, improve quality and make progress towards our sustainability goals.” She adds that a range of suppliers allows Ford to take into account regional footprints as well as gain access to the latest technologies.

Ford’s tactic is to pair purchasing bodies with counterparts in product development to ensure everyone understands what is required.

“It means the technology and cost discussion happens together,” explains King. “It is a fact-based negotiation based on a deep understanding of what we’re buying. It isn’t either for best price or best technology, it needs to be both – though, of course, there will be a trade-off.”

How do you outdo your rivals in purchasing? “If we’ve done it right, when we launch the products our customers will be as excited as we are from both a technology and price point.”