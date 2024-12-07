Tired or wired? UK road trip in the 260,000-mile Tesla Model S

"The Model S is, quite simply, a landmark moment in our lives.”

Our tester’s words, printed in these very pages back in 2013, when we put an early, left-hand-drive Tesla Model S up against the Porsche Panamera and Aston Martin Rapide – and crowned the Tesla the winner.

Sales of the Tesla Model S actually began in the UK a few months later, in 2014. This, of course, was the real start for the American brand.

Sure, the dainty little Tesla Roadster whirred off the production line at Hethel and into a five-star Autocar road test verdict in February 2009. But when the Model S arrived in 2014, that was the game-changer.

The Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe and BMW i3 had been chipping away at electrification for the mainstream market, but in a world where every other EV did something like 90 miles and charged at less than half the speed?

Well, the Model S with its 300-mile range and charging speeds of over 100kW was the iPhone to everybody else’s Nokia 3310. But how about now? A decade on, how does the Model S stack up?

What better way to find out than with a road trip in this mighty, streamlined hunk of metallic beige. Meet our Tesla Model S 90D.

I gaze at it, coffee in hand, dawdling back past Exeter’s banks of 32 Tesla Supercharger points.

This is one of the newest Tesla Supercharger hubs, not to mention one of the biggest; the most modern of henges, gleaming in the morning sunlight.

Our road trip starts here, and I’ve broken all electric car etiquette by allowing our nine-year-old Model S to charge its battery to 100%, because I want to find out what real-world range you can get from a hard-used Model S.

And it really is hard used. This car has been owned by Tesla from the off and used by its engineers to travel between Supercharger sites, racking up nearly 260,000 miles on the original lithium ion nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, not to mention a few scuffs, scrapes and bumps around the bodywork’s extremities.