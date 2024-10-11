BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla Robotaxi finally revealed: self-driving coupé due by 2027

Compact, self-driving two-seater – tipped to cost £23k – revealed alongside autonomous, 20-seat Robovan

Felix Page
11 October 2024

Tesla has finally revealed its long-promised 'Robotaxi' – a compact, self-driving coupé that shows the firm's vision for a global fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off the autonomous Cybercab concept at an event in the US overnight, alongside a larger self-driving 20-seat van that's dubbed the Robovan.

The two vehicles, which have no steering wheels or pedals, are planned to operate using artificial intelligence and cameras rather than lidar sensors and in-built mapping software, as is more common on other autonomous vehicles.

They will also be capable of charging wirelessly, said Musk, so don't have charging ports like Tesla's conventional cars. 

Touting the benefits of self-driving technology at an exclusive event called 'We Robot' in California, Musk said: “Think about the cumulative time that people spend in a car, and the time they will get back that they can now spend on their books or watching a movie or doing work or whatever.”

To that end, the Cybercab's cockpit is a minimalist affair, with two seats, two cupholders, an armrest and a large central touchscreen similar to that in the Model 3. There's also a large boot at the rear – but following in the footsteps of the prismatic Cybertruck, the Cybercab has no rear window.

Musk said Tesla hopes to be producing the Cybercab by 2027 and selling it to consumers at a projected $30,000 (£23,000) but offered no categoric timeline for the Robovan. He did not confirm any plans to launch the vehicles outside the US.

En route to putting the two new self-driving vehicles in production, Tesla plans to have "unsupervised" FSD (full self-driving) technology certified for use in the Model 3 and Model Y by 2025.

The firm has recently rebranded its current-generation FSD software as 'supervised', meaning a human driver must be 'hands on' in the car and paying attention to the road at all times, after US safety authorities expressed concerns over the AI-powered system's ability to respond to unpredictable scenarios.

“We’ll move from supervised Full Self-Driving to unsupervised Full Self-Driving, where you can fall asleep and wake up at your destination,” Musk said. "It’s going to be a glorious future.”

Musk envisions that the Cybercab and Robovan will operate similarly to ride-sharing services like Uber and Bolt, with people able to summon a vehicle using an app, and he suggested that owners of the cars will be able to hire them out. 

The Cybercab has been in the works for years as part of Musk's bold plan to transition Tesla from a pure car firm to a robotics manufacturer, but its unveiling trails that of Mate Rimac's similarly conceived Verne robotaxi and comes four years after Musk had originally planned to have a fleet of robotaxis on the road.

Rival firms including Waymo, Cruise and Deeproute.ai already operate driverless taxis in various cities around the world, but no vehicle currently offers the sort of full autonomy (level five) that Musk plans for the Cybercab and Robovan. 

Musk's uncharacteristic reluctance to confirm a planned launch date is recognition of the fact that Tesla's vehicles tend to come to market several years after he says they will. "I tend to be a little optimistic with timeframes," he joked at the Cybercab's unveiling. 

Technical details of the Cybercab remain unconfirmed, but it is expected to use the new architecture that was destined for the long-mooted 'Model 2' – a conventional passenger car that was tipped to serve as an entry point to Tesla's ageing EV line-up before it was removed from the product plan in favour of robotaxis. 

Felix Page

Felix Page
LP in Brighton 11 October 2024

This could be quite an appealing little vehicle given the dearth of 2-seater coupes currently available. If only it had a steering wheel. At least then some of us could pretend we knew how to drive!

Andrew1 11 October 2024

These are concepts at best, fantasy more realistically. 2027 is probably 2034 in Musk time scale. Why would the taxi only have 2 seats is a mystery, but on the positive side, he has 10 years to reflect on that.

I also very much doubt these will be legal and viable in busy European cities.

xxxx 11 October 2024

So many questions, but for now... just how big is the market for 2 seater cars. Musk you've become a joke and that's for someone who big'd up the company, the Model S, 3, Y and made money on Tesla shares.

It's no wonder why so many of your top managerment are leaving Tesla.

