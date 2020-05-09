Seven ways to sell your car

Don’t part-exchange your car because the trade will fleece you and don’t even think about selling it privately because you’ll suffer time-wasters, scammers and nit-pickers who’ll only want their money back.

These and other discouraging words of wisdom are so hammered into us that the idea of just pushing your old car off a cliff and buying its replacement unencumbered by the thing begins to look appealing.

But wait: before you release the handbrake and send it crashing onto the rocks, consider your other options. Granted they’re not much better but, depending on your circumstances, one of them might just suit you.

Sell it to a cash-for-car company

We’ve all heard the stories about companies offering an enticing online price for your car before reducing it substantially after inspecting it in person. Back in 2017, we tested a couple of them, using a 2012-reg Peugeot 107 Allure with 49,000 miles on the clock, which we declared to be in average condition (light scratches and kerbed wheels). For reference, we checked its value with a leading trade guide. It suggested £2325.

We Buy Any Car offered £2185 before, on inspection, revising its offer to £1706. Its rival, We Want Any Car, initially offered £2190 but, on seeing pictures of the car, adjusted its offer to £2070.

A spokesman for We Buy Any Car said: “The company guarantees to give the price quoted on the website if the vehicle is as described but, if issues come to light on inspection, then the price needs to be adjusted. The price offered by different [online] buyers will vary and so we recommend motorists shop around to get the best price.” Good advice, especially since doing so netted us an extra £364 from its rival. webuyanycar.com, wewantanycar.com