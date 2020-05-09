Seven ways to sell your car

Getting shot of your car can be a pain in the bottom end, especially if it doesn’t sell straight away. We offer some suggestions beyond the classified ad and trade-in
John Evans
9 May 2020

Don’t part-exchange your car because the trade will fleece you and don’t even think about selling it privately because you’ll suffer time-wasters, scammers and nit-pickers who’ll only want their money back.

These and other discouraging words of wisdom are so hammered into us that the idea of just pushing your old car off a cliff and buying its replacement unencumbered by the thing begins to look appealing.

But wait: before you release the handbrake and send it crashing onto the rocks, consider your other options. Granted they’re not much better but, depending on your circumstances, one of them might just suit you.

Sell it to a cash-for-car company

We’ve all heard the stories about companies offering an enticing online price for your car before reducing it substantially after inspecting it in person. Back in 2017, we tested a couple of them, using a 2012-reg Peugeot 107 Allure with 49,000 miles on the clock, which we declared to be in average condition (light scratches and kerbed wheels). For reference, we checked its value with a leading trade guide. It suggested £2325.

We Buy Any Car offered £2185 before, on inspection, revising its offer to £1706. Its rival, We Want Any Car, initially offered £2190 but, on seeing pictures of the car, adjusted its offer to £2070.

A spokesman for We Buy Any Car said: “The company guarantees to give the price quoted on the website if the vehicle is as described but, if issues come to light on inspection, then the price needs to be adjusted. The price offered by different [online] buyers will vary and so we recommend motorists shop around to get the best price.” Good advice, especially since doing so netted us an extra £364 from its rival. webuyanycar.com, wewantanycar.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Jaguar F-Type 2020 road test review - hero front
    8 May 2020
    Car review
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar gives its top-of-the-range sports car more poke and sharper handling
  • Audi RS4 Avant 2020 first drive review - hero front
    5 May 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS4 Avant 2020 review
    Great everyday appeal and usability but also compellingly rapid and with...
  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...

Read our review

Car review
Peugeot 108
The Peugeot 108 is the French car firm's rival to the Volkswagen Up and Hyundai i10

Peugeot 108

New-shape baby Peugeot fares well with improved rear end and small engines. Can it threaten the class leaders?

Read our review
Back to top

Auction it

To suggest you sell your car at an auction sounds little better than chancing its luck on the rocks but, if you’re canny about it, you might get a decent price. By canny, we mean choosing not only the auction house carefully but also the sale itself. For example, if your car is young with a lot of value in it or an in-demand premium or sports model, you should pick a sale where cars like it are also being offered. This way, you stand a better chance of it being seen by buyers interested in such cars and with a market for them.

Tom Luik, owner of Cannock Motor Auctions, operates weekly sales of cars typically aged between four and 10 years old and he says there’s always a good number of buyers. The challenge is to get sellers to set sensible reserves (the lowest price they’re prepared to accept).

“Nine out of 10 times, our estimate for what the car will go for is accurate but some sellers don’t believe us,” he says. “They’ll end up offering the car several times but, at the fourth attempt, we insist they offer it without a reserve. No one wants to see the same car going through an auction again and again. It puts buyers off.” cannockmotorauctions.co.uk

Sell it to the trade

Selling your car to the motor trade may seem like walking into a lion’s cage and shouting ‘dinner’s ready’. But choosing a dealer that specialises in your kind of car could net you a decent price. After all, you’ve saved them the trouble of buying it at auction and they can test it and quiz you all about it.

Advertisement
Back to top

If you can’t face toting your car around from dealer to dealer, a company called Wizzle will do it for you, online. You take pictures of your car, complete a description form and sit back while the company puts your car in front of up to 3000 dealers and trade buyers. What’s more, it’s free. Back in 2017, we tested the service with our Peugeot 107, guide value £2325. It attracted two bids from the trade: the highest was £2150, £80 more than We Want Any Car offered us. wizzle.co.uk

Offer it for sale or return

If you have the time and can afford to do it, another way to sell your car is to leave it with a dealer who specialises in your particular model or type of vehicle.

They’ll stock it for an agreed period and take a cut of the sale price for selling it. They’re more likely to be interested in this kind of deal if your car is a bit special in some way and so likely to attract attention.

Scrap it

There are some salvage companies that not only buy scrap cars for around £120 at current prices but also buy cheap runners (cars in good condition with an MOT) for more. Car Take Back (CTB) is backed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. It was formed 15 years ago when end-of-life vehicle regulations, which govern the disposal and recycling of cars, came into force. It works with 300 authorised treatment facilities (ATFs) licensed to handle scrap cars.

Advertisement
Back to top

You enter your car’s details on the CTB website and await an offer. Don’t hold your breath, though. For a 2018-reg Mazda MX-5, CTB offered £1236. On the other hand, for a 1998-reg Nissan Micra with 160,000 miles we found being advertised by a dealer for £199, the company bid £81. It’s not much but, if you just wanted a car off your hands without paying for advertising, it’s worth considering. cartakeback.com

Give it to charity

For many, this might be the disposal method of last resort but at least the car’s cash value goes to a good cause. Give A Car, founded in 2012, is one of the leading operators in this field. All of the cars it receives are either scrapped or sold at auction. It processes around 150 cars each month.

Many of them are cheap, but it claims 30% are runners and occasionally it receives higher-value vehicles. For example, last year it was given an Austin-Healey that was subsequently auctioned for £17,000. When you donate your car, you choose which charity you want the proceeds to go to.

The non-profit enterprise takes a cut of the car’s disposal price to pay its running costs. On cars that sell for less than £150, this figure is 30% including VAT, and on cars that sell for more, it’s 35%. This fee is applied after the auction or scrap company that disposes of the car has charged Give A Car for its collection and processing, a figure that’s typically around £120. (This charge isn’t imposed on cars costing less than £150.) It means that on a car that sells for £1000, £308 including VAT goes to Give A Car and £572 to the charity.giveacar.co.uk

Advertise it on YouTube

Advertisement
Back to top

In 2016, a man who had advertised his Nissan Altima unsuccessfully for over a year created a professional-quality commercial for his ‘not so new’ car and posted it on YouTube.

Four rubber wheels for maximum traction, left and right turn signals and a bi-directional transmission system offering forwards and backwards motion were among the car’s highlights, he said. facebook.com/thechrishau/videos/10156789006960157/

READ MORE

How to sell your car online: car buying websites 

Car dealers told they can start to sell and deliver cars again 

Banger or bus? Used cars for the price of a bus pass

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Jaguar F-Type 2020 road test review - hero front
    8 May 2020
    Car review
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar gives its top-of-the-range sports car more poke and sharper handling
  • Audi RS4 Avant 2020 first drive review - hero front
    5 May 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS4 Avant 2020 review
    Great everyday appeal and usability but also compellingly rapid and with...
  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...