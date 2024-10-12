This might seem an odd thing to say about what is year upon year one of Britain’s best-selling cars, but is the Vauxhall Corsa underrated?

I must see Corsas all the time. Several times a day. But honestly, when did I really last think about a Corsa? I couldn’t tell you.

When did one occupy my mind in the way I think about, I don’t know, a Tesla, or a BMW 3 Series, or even a Mini? No idea. It’s just there, the Corsa, always ticking along, clearly bought and used by loads of people, but it also feels – and this might be just me – weirdly taken for granted, like using your not-favourite teaspoon.

Anyway, having thought about one, I thought I should spend some time with one. And to stay on a similar theme, I thought I should use the Corsa to visit to some underrated places that I also neglect – places that are always there and available but which I also overlook too readily.

I’m embarrassed to say car museums, in general, are a bit like that for me. I often end up at the British Motor Museum because Steve Cropley is there a lot (he’s a trustee) and I frequently record a podcast with him there (we might have mentioned it…).

And you would be appalled to note the cars I casually walk past with barely a sideways glance on my way to a meeting room to see him. Oh, that was the one- off Lightning GT and the 1938 Issigonis Special I just ignored, was it? Honestly, it’s almost criminal how neglectful I am. It’s time to put that right.

So Vauxhall sent me a Corsa, specifically a Hybrid 100PS (99bhp) GS, which marries a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine to some light 48V electrification, plus a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, to make a supermini that returns 62.8mpg and 104g/km of CO2 and goes from 0-62mph in 10.7sec. It costs £25,280, because despite what muscle memory thinks, superminis haven’t been 15 grand for years.

My first destination is the Atwell-Wilson Motor Museum in Calne, Wiltshire, on the opposite side of Chippenham to Castle Combe. It has been open since I was six but, appallingly, I haven’t been there before. I’m trying not to feel too bad about that, though, because Cropley only went for the first time this year too.