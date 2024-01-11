From the archive: Bristol enters the car industry

Chance encounters often alter the course of history, and there were two that gave us the fascinating story of Bristol Cars.

The first was in 1909, when George White, chairman of The Bristol Tramways and Carriage Company, was visiting France and met Wilbur Wright, who was demonstrating his and his brother’s invention: the aeroplane.

White immediately recognised the business potential so on his return founded The British and Colonial Aeroplane Company, run out of an old tram shed in Filton.

Having failed to get airborne a biplane bought from French firm Zodiac, the Bristol team improved on a Farman design they had seen detailed in Flight magazine, and so in July 1910 the Boxkite took to the clouds above Salisbury Plain.

It proved a great commercial success and became the British military’s first plane – and when the First World War broke out, Bristol’s Scout and Fighter were vital for the Royal Flying Corps.

When conflict with Germany broke out once more 20 years later, the now Bristol Aeroplane Company again provided several key types.

However, as it expanded to meet wartime demand, Bristol realised it would need to diversify in a post-war economy. As early as 1941, an internal planning document suggested car making, citing BMW and Lancia as examples to follow.

Then a few years later came that second chance meeting. Before the war, BMW’s sports cars were sold in the UK under the Frazer Nash brand by AFN, run by brothers Harold and Donald Aldington.

Posted to Bristol as a Ministry of Aircraft Production inspector, Donald heard of the car idea and brought a 1939 BMW 327/80. It was exactly what George White (named after his grandfather) had in mind, and so Bristol took over AFN.

When the war was won, Harold flew to Munich and returned with a BMW engine and blueprints for the 326, 327 and 328, to be used as the basis for the first Bristol car.

Armaments chief George Abell had previously worked for several car firms, so he was transferred to lead the new Car Division.