MOT checklist: complete blueprint to passing

The MOT test can make many car owners nervous. One in 10 vehicles fails its first, which could cost hundreds of pounds in repair bills, or, in some cases, take your pride and joy off the road for good.

But there's no need to stress about it, because once you're familiar with how vehicles are tested, it's easy to tell if your car is likely to pass or fail before you head to the test centre and get any potential faults rectified.

Keep reading for our comprehensive MOT test checklist or use the sections below to learn more about the MOT.

What is an MOT? | How much does it cost? | How can I check if my car is MOT'd? | How do I check my MOT history? | Is my car exempt from MOT? | Most common reasons for MOT failure | lllegal MOTs

MOT Checklist

Numberplate

Often overlooked, your car’s numberplate is one of the easiest things you can check to avoid a failure or advisory. To pass, it must be the right colour (usually black on yellow at the rear, black on white at the front), be fully legible (no significant cracks, scrapes or fading) and display the correct registration format for your car’s year.

The DVSA also advises that the characters on your numberplate must be in the correct font and that the plate itself must be sized appropriately.

Lights and indicators

Every test will include a test of your car’s headlights, which should be aimed properly, switch correctly between dipped beam and full beam and have clear, unmarked lenses.

The indicators will also be tested at this stage, with a failure issued for any non-flashing bulbs.

The numberplate light, reversing lights and any foglights will also be checked.