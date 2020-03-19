Car tyres: everything you need to know

It’s very important that your tyre pressures are set correctly. If the pressures are too low, the car will feel unstable and perhaps be unsafe to drive, the tyres will wear very quickly and fuel economy will suffer. If they are set too high, the tyres will not generate as much grip as they should and they’ll wear heavily across the central band of the tread.

How do you read the markings on a tyre?

The markings on a tyre indicate its size, load index and speed rating. A typical tyre marking looks like this - 205/55 R16 W 91.

The first three digits - 205 - refer to the tyre’s width in millimetres.

The second two digits - 55 - refer to the tyre’s aspect ratio, which is the height of the sidewall expressed as a percentage of the tyre’s width. Therefore, an aspect ratio of 55 means the sidewall is 55% as tall as the tyre is wide.

R stands for radial, which indicates the tyre is constructed with its cord plies positioned at 90deg to the direction of travel, which adds strength. Almost all new tyres are radial.

The two-digit number that follows, in this case 16, indicates the diameter in inches of the wheel that particular tyre can be fitted to.

The last letter is the speed rating, which is the maximum speed the tyre is legally approved for. A speed rating of W indicates a maximum speed of 168mph. Scroll up for a full list of speed ratings.

Finally, the last two-digit number is the load rating. In this case, a load rating of 91 means that one tyre is legally approved to carry a load of 615kg.

How to check tyre tread depth

An easy way of checking that your tyres have enough tread depth (the legal minimum in the UK is 1.6mm) is to take a 20 pence piece and slot it into the tread at the point where the tread is at its shallowest.

If you can’t see the outer rim of the coin, your tyres have plenty of tread left and are safe. If you can see the rim, your tyres may be approaching the 1.6mm limit, or they’re already below that. In either case, it’s time for new tyres.

How often should I replace my tyre valve?

The valve is a part of the wheel rather than the tyre. Made from rubber, it can perish over time and may leak air at a significant rate, or at least make checking your tyre pressures difficult. Ideally, you should change the valve every time you replace your tyres.