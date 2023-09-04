UK fuel prices: drivers hit with “galling” rises

UK petrol prices are continuing to spiral, rising for a third consecutive month. Petrol costs have increased by nearly 7p for August, with the average price of unleaded now costing 152p. Diesel is also up by 8p, climbing from 146p to 154p.

Filling up in August, for a typical family car, was on average, £4.50 more expensive than in July. August’s monthly price rise for petrol was only exceeded by previous months this year, which were greatly affected by the invasion of Ukraine. While diesel’s increase was also surpassed by a few months this year, October 2021 and May 2008.

RAC fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, said: “August was a big shock to drivers as they had grown used to seeing far lower prices than last summer’s record highs.

“Seeing £4 or more go on to the cost of a tank in the space of just a few weeks from a pump price rise of 6-7p a litre is galling, particularly for those who drive lots of miles or run an older, less fuel-efficient car.

“While the increase is clearly bad news for drivers, it could have been far worse had the biggest retailers not let their inflated margins from earlier in the year return to more normal levels as wholesale fuel costs went up.”

Why are fuel prices going up?

According to the RAC’s fuel watch, the rising prices at the pumps are due to OPEC reducing supply.

The price of crude oil has gone up nearly $12 since the start of July to nearly $87 ($86.86) a barrel now.

This led to the wholesale cost of fuel – the price retailers pay – going up, which in turn has been passed on to drivers on the forecourt.

What determines the price of fuel?

The price of petrol and diesel you buy at the pump is largely determined by the wholesale price of Brent crude oil.

Fluctuations in the price of this, however, can take weeks to filter through to the forecourts.

The long-term price of fuel

In July 2023, a major report from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that drivers paid on average 6p per litre more for fuel last year as supermarkets took advantage of weakened competition and inflated pump prices.

CMA chief Sarah Cardell, who said supermarkets were usually the cheapest place to buy fuel and market anchors, said the rising of prices would have had “a greater impact on vulnerable people, particularly those in areas with less choice of fuel stations.”

The report found the rise was instigated by Asda – which was also fined £60,000 for not co-operating fully with the CMA investigation – and Morrisons, the two cheapest fuel sellers, which last year each made the decision to target higher margins.