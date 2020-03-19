Lamborghini Huracan Performante: celebrating one of the last V10 engines

The 10-cylinder engine is unique.
Car engines have been made with one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, 12 and 16 cylinders, and Volkswagen even once ran a W18, but the V10 stands alone for only having ever been used to make cars more exciting. Many V12s were built for luxury cars, and of the three 16-cylinder motors to be installed in road cars to date, only Bugatti’s has been used for pure performance purposes. But the V10? Whatever it was in, it was there to the raise hairs on your neck - and for no other reason.
I heard my first almost 30 years ago and it was love at first sound. Oddly enough, it was in an Alfa Romeo 164. Or something that looked like a 164. In fact, it was the Alfa Procar, a one-off machine produced in anticipation of a silhouette formula proposed by Bernie Ecclestone as a support series to Formula 1. It came with a mid-mounted 3.5-litre V10 that produced 630bhp at 13,500rpm and it sounded wondrous and terrifying in equal measure.
Remember reading this in the mag
Really intereting read. We hear a lot from the big name deisgners of cars but very little from the engine designers and builders that are as much the reason we buy cars. Who designed the new engine x ? What were the compromises and trade offs, how do they design in character?
I wish Autocar had had the teeth and guts 5 years ago to get back in to the driving pleasure mindset, in preference to figures on paper/stupid pointless lap times.
That's why Rover ditched the 5
Good article - I never realised the problems that are inherent in designing an in-line five. No wonder Rover gave up developing one for the P6 in the early 60s and bought a V8 that was surplus to requirements from GM! I've never heard a V10 in full chat but I've always liked the off-beat sound of the 5 - not unlike the burble of a V8 in fact. We are unfortunately lumbered with the boring sounding in-line four that mostly prevails, probably due cost and ease of engineering reasons. Any other configuration: triple, flat four, multiples of five, multiples of any type of six, V8 (as long as it is not a flat-plane crank), even a twin (!) all sound better.
Agree that flat plane crank
RS6
Capable of over 700bhp plus all the torque you'd never need, in avant format.
New license please.........
Lexus LFA's engine is simply sublime
10 cylinder engines definitely appear to few and far between and when they are used, they're generally used in hypercars/supercars/sports cars or performance variants. And while I've never seen or heard one in real life, just listening to a Lexus LFA on TV gives me goosebumps and for me it's the finest sounding road car engine ever. And IMO it's also the finest road car engine ever made, and by some margin too. It's simply exquisite!
Now they can stop the V10 and
Now they can stop the V10 and put a banal V6 or V8 turbo, and mix sounds for the HP as many constructors. More and more people are happy whth that.
Audi S6
when the time come to replace our family over engined saloon car with something that had done half as many as the 100,000 miles our M5 (e39) had clocked over we chose the S6 because it had a V10. With a Milltek exhaust on it.
Compared to the M5 it’s a more relaxing car to poodle about town, and nicer for a young family as a place to be. It’s a million miles behind he M5 when Daddy is on his own though. But wind down the windows, drop a couple of gears, and press the go pedal and none of that matters as the V10s sings it’s way through the revs.
Even our our non car friends love the sound when we start it up.
