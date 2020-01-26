"It was terrifying": The dangers of deer on UK roads

It was 5.30am when Aaron Herringshaw set off from his home in Bournemouth at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz C200 CDi estate to drive the 25 miles to his job as a chef in deepest Dorset. He liked the drive, especially at that time of the day when the sun is rising and the roads are quiet.
Then, as he was travelling along a familiar country road, a deer leapt out from a hedge immediately ahead of him. With no time to react, Herringshaw struck it. The deer bolted away.
Some months later, Herringshaw recalls the experience of hitting a large deer at about 40mph.
“It was terrifying,” he says. “The animal was literally right in front of me and there was nothing I could do. The Mercedes was a heavy car but it shook with the impact.”
Such was the damage to the 15-year-old Merc that Herringshaw’s insurer wrote it off. Herringshaw replaced it with a BMW 320d saloon of a similar age. However, within weeks, and on his same commute, he hit another deer in similar circumstances. Unfortunately, this time the deer was killed and, again, Herringshaw’s car was written off.
“Now, every time I drive on a country road, I’m fearful another deer will leap out in front of me,” says Herringshaw. “I see them all the time where other people don’t. I was never a fast driver but now I don’t do anywhere near the speed limit, which makes drivers behind me impatient.”
Landie
Scottish Borders
Living in the Scottish Borders deer are a major hazard, with me hitting one at around 40 MPH one evening last year in a Corsa. Luckily, I struck it a glancing blow at an angle, (not dead on), and little damage was done, only a cracked headlight and slight dent in the bonnet.
Badgers are a major road hazard round here too, I must see at least 8/10 badgers that's been hit by cars dead at the side of a road every week.
Thekrankis
Rewinding.
Bring back lynx and wolves.
TBC
Deer
I imagine most people who live and/or drive regularly in the country will have a deer story (seen and/or hit one). As it is a wild animal, unless you have fully comp insurance, you will be seriously out of pocket. Just be glad there are no Elk in the UK, hitting one of those would really mess up your day. Oh, and during rutting season, never get out of your car if there is a stag about, if they see you as a rival, they'll attack you (and you'll always lose to a testosterone pumped stag).
