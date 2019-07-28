How to build the ultimate value campervan

Before we start on the mechanical specification of our wonderful vehicle, we need a name for it. And here it is: the Dacia Sandman. Now, Australian readers will be about to email us pointing out that a Holden pick-up from the 1970s was called the Sandman and came complete with a psychedelic sticker on its tailgate. I shall have to get my legal department to look into the trademark issues. But for now you’re looking at the new Dacia Sandman.

We start with a short-wheelbase Trafic. You don’t need anything bigger and an LWB is a pain to park. A high top is nice, but it means that some car parks are out of bounds. And, of course, we’re trying to keep the cost of the Sandman as low as possible. It is the body detailing, rather than its length and height, that are more of an issue. The Trafic is available with barn doors or a tailgate. The latter has one fundamental advantage: it gives you an extra covered area outside the van. I’ve seen (on a van in Chamonix) a simple but effective curtain system that clips to the tailgate and forms a tent-like structure, which enables you to remove filthy clothing, or a sandy wetsuit.

Glazing is a tricky one. We want security but also some natural light. I’m thinking smoked glass in the one sliding door that the van will have and then glazing on the offside of the vehicle and in the tailgate itself. It could come down to a matter of cost and, if it is expensive, we might offer the glazing on the tailgate as an option only.

Now to the interior, starting in the front. This is where the real Dacia philosophy will come into play: what is really needed by the customer? Certainly no infotainment or multimedia. Our customers have all that on their smartphones and don’t want to pay for it twice.

A cleverly designed phone holder will be fitted to the dashboard and owners will be able to buy a cheap insert for it that fits their phone. A simple digital radio will be standard, as will Bluetooth. Air conditioning, but not climate control, will also be fitted. I suspect that fitting wind-up windows would cost more than simply using the electric window system from the Trafic. If it’s a cost saving, then wind-ups it is.

The really challenging part of the design of our Dacia Sandman is the rear area. One thing’s for sure, the Sandman will not be fitted out like VW’s California or Mercedes-Benz’s Marco Polo with luxury kitchens, cooker, sink and numerous wardrobes. I borrowed a Marco Polo last year for one of the climbing trips and, although it was wonderfully comfortable, there was barely enough space for all our kit. And outdoor old farts with over-ambitious adventurous lifestyles (like me) carry a lot of clobber.