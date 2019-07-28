How to build the ultimate value campervan

Last year, I spent a week kite-surfing in Sicily. Needless to say, I was about the oldest person at the kite-surfing centre and was surrounded by incredibly fit and healthy looking youngsters.
Actually, they looked a lot like the people I see in the videos that we’re shown during the press conference at the launch of a new SUV or crossover. I’m not sure I have too many of these events left in me. If it’s not a load of twaddle about how fast the latest SUV is around the Nürburgring, it’s a fantasy land of young people buying £35,000 crossovers. Youngsters who are most likely either saddled with student debt or haven’t actually got around to learning to drive.
The kite-surfing beautiful people in Sicily did have vehicles, as do those I’ve seen in Cornwall and North Devon. More accurately, not cars but vans. Either they have old Volkswagen Californias or other conversions such as Devons or a van they’ve converted themselves. Or possibly a works van they’re allowed to use on the weekend. I also went climbing in the Lake District and in the Alps last year and it was the same story: vans everywhere. So Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and everyone else who’s been selling me the dream of young windswept and interesting people buying your vehicles – sorry, they don’t.
But they might buy the vehicle that Autocar’s Ben Summerell-Youde and I have been busy creating. Ben is extremely talented with the crayons, young and, most importantly, has what my friends in the car company marketing departments refer to as a ‘young active lifestyle’. He is also the owner of a VW T3 Multivan Syncro.
Our plan is remarkably simple: we are going to do a Dacia. Literally. We’re going to take the current Renault Trafic, which was launched in 2014 and will presumably be replaced or at least facelifted fairly soon, and turn it into a Dacia campervan. Just as Renault does with the Dacia Duster and Sandero, we’ll be fitting powertrains that will meet current and impending emissions regulations but that might not be state-of-the-art or to the highest specification in power or sophistication. Our customers won’t mind because they’ll be coming from old clunkers. Something that has a long warranty and is brand new will be thrilling enough.
Join the debate
Blakcrp
Check this real DIY camper-van
https://www.forumrulote.ro/topic/7044-de-la-autoutilitara-la-campervan/?page=4
SamVimes1972
Nice looking van. What are
Nice looking van. What are the projected sales volumes and development costs? Also how did you arrive at the £15k price and how does this compare with the budgets that your target market has to spend?
I suspect that this will struggle to sell because as you rightly pointed out, your target market already has access to a van for work or else is using a van bought for under 5k because that's what they can afford.
If you wanted to disrupt the market a budget pickup would have been a better place to start. It would need to be a clean sheet design as Dacia consider the costs of construction and development as central to their value offering - which is why they didn't go down the route of building obsolete Clios but cars based on older Clios.
The pickup would need to be a double cab in order to double as a daily driver and a significant towing capacity to appeal to the farm market which makes the project financially viable, although a 1.5 light pickup might be an option if the business case stacked up.
Tripsalot
Do it!
TheSaintmobile
My Favourite type Campervan
My Favourite type Campervan is Volkswagen vans. Second Mercedes. I wouldn't mind Renault & Peugeot.
