Driving the Kia K900 - Korea's answer to the S-Class

The K900, meanwhile, will be sold in the Middle East and US but not Europe, because the idea of a Kia rival to the S-Class is unlikely to be one to find much credibility no matter how good it might be or how much post-Stinger glory there is to bask in. We’re in Seoul to drive it but before we do, a chauffeur drives us.
K900s are mostly experienced from the back seat by their buyers. What do they experience? Plenty of space, that’s for sure. A big comfy chair with lots of adjustability, and a decent enough ride. The feel is less luxury, more premium, perhaps like an Audi A8 from a decade ago: it ticks all the right boxes on paper but you don’t really feel all that special. The chauffeur gets the really interesting job. From the driver’s seat you get to experience the V8. Powering the K900 is a 5.0-litre unit with 419bhp and 383lb ft, driving all four wheels through a very smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.
It’s good for 0-62mph in 5.5sec. Yet this is no performance car. Instead, the V8 has been tuned the other way, to deliver effortless performance of the kind that quickly and effortlessly glides you through traffic, in a quiet, unassuming manner. There’s no bark or growl from the engine, rather a calming, reassuring presence.
We need to talk about the ride quality, though. From the driver’s seat, luxurious it is not. Although primary body control is fine, the way the car crashes over even the most innocuous-looking bump in the road is not. What’s strange is the contrast to how it feels in the back seat. Perhaps that’s where the chassis engineers spent most of their time. This car’s spec is that of a Korean domestic market car, with robust all- weather tyres and suspension tuned for negotiating Korea’s scarcely believable number of speed bumps. A different tune for the US and other markets is promised.
The uncomfortable ride up front is a shame, because the front cabin is a more interesting place than the back, with quilted Nappa leather and real wood (beech and ash trims are offered, among others). The wood feels like wood, the metal feels like metal, and everything is executed with a premium mindset. It even extends to the inside of the door bins, which are as nice to the touch as the rest of the cabin.
There’s some clever technology too. Indicate, and in the digital instrument binnacle appears a camera image of your blind spot. It’s a welcome and useful piece of safety kit. The infotainment screen is a nice one too. It’s quick to operate, even if the lack of perceived quality surfaces when you recognise the graphics from other Kias.
The K900 is really at its best at isolating you from the outside world. Seoul’s traffic isn’t for the faint-hearted, with lanes frequently swapped and aggressive stopping and starting that seems only to make the traffic run less smoothly. Yet in the K900 you’re rarely bothered or wound up by it, which is a key part of any luxury model’s brief.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
The Kia idea....?!
It’s a nice shape, the interior looks good also, infact, it’s rear end is better resolved than Mercedes Cars.
concinnity
Times change.
Thirty years ago, people would have said the same thing about Japanese! Toyota launching Lexus.
Or, for that matter, about Mercedes Benz's 1960s relaunch of Audi as a budget brand metamorphising into an actual Mercedes Benz competitor under VW ownership. Audi used to make only one car, a well made but inferior Peugeot 504 competitor.
BMW before the first 7 series were likewise in nowhereville, a 'recovering from bankruptcy' newcomer that had started making Austin Sevens under licence and had to make an Italian low budget bubblecar, again, under licence to stay in business.
I think Hyundai will be fine. Their products aren't as flawed as an Audi 80, BMW E20, or BMW Isetta were in their time.
Roadster
More desirable and simply better than the S Class
This Kia looks so much more appealing and desirabe looking than the S Class and, more importantly at this level, it looks classier and more expensive inside while it seems the interior quality is better too than the S Class which has too many cheap materials which is frankly scandalous in this type of car. And one thing is for certain is that the K900 will be a hell of lot more reliable than the S Class which, like all Mercedes, suffers from too many build and quality niggles. Unless you desire the Mercedes badge, there is no reason to choose the S Class over what seems to be the superior K900.
jason_recliner
Roadster wrote:
You tell 'em, Ratter!
robhardyuk
.
What planet do you live on?
abkq
To secure a place in the
To secure a place in the premium-luxury sector would require much more flair than this. To stay there is even harder.
Lexus thought it had made it with the LS (quiet, smooth, reliable) but subsequent models have the LS sink back into quasi-oblivion (at least in Europe)
Jaguar is another case in point. The original XJ was a credible competitor to the Mercedes W108/109, being fast, rode magnificantly, and undercut the Mercedes substantially in price. The latest XJ manages to sell only a fraction of the S-class.
BMW's E3 was a game changer and defined the sports-saloon that Mercedes wasn't. But I don't think the latest 7 series is a big seller. The first generation Audi A8 promised much but its replacements delivered little.
There's also the beautiful Lancia Flaminia, Fiat's aspirational 130 (no further comment on the various vulgar looking Maserati 4-porte) but all these are dead.
None of the sub-S-class offerings eg. Volvo's & Saab's largest, Alfa 164 etc. manages to move up to the S-class territory. Cadillac tried, tried again, failed again, failed better ...
MaxTorque
Watch out Mercedes
macaroni
Brand perception...
Which will never happen.
Lexus haven't managed it in europe, nor Infiniti, why would Kia/Hyundai manage it?
Mercedes-Benz is one of the most valuable brand names in the world, developed over a century.
Borrowed far eastern tech and some bling isn't going to make many dents in that.
jagdavey
Korean Mercedes
When (if) Kia starts selling this in Europe, BMW & Mercedes will get worried & cry wolf to the German government & say that the Koreans are dumping cars in the EU at unfair advantage & then the German's will tell the EU to slap an import duty on these luxury cars to protect the home grown European luxury brands!!!
mpls
jagdavey wrote:
The EU had been doing that to Japanese, American cars for a long time, they've been having to compete very hard to stay competitive beyind pricing.
In saying this this Kia looks very Mercedes, whilst Hyunday makes cars looking very Audi/lexus/BMW
Pages
Add your comment