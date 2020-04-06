Kia Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed plug-in hybrids detailed

6 April 2020

Kia has confirmed UK spec details of its first plug-in hybrid models, based on the Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed crossover. 

Available to order now, the Sportswagon PHEV is priced at £29,995 in its sole 3 trim level, while the Xceed starts from £30,695 with a choice of 3 or First Edition trims.

Deliveries were originally tipped to begin this month, but the mass disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic means Kia will now begin these at a later date. 

The Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon are both powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 44.5kW electric motor and an 8.9kWh lithium-polymer battery pack. Combined outputs are 139bhp and 195lb ft of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 10.5sec for the Ceed Sportswagon and 10.6sec for the Xceed.

Both are mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox rather than the traditional continuously variable transmission (CVT) found in most hybrids. Kia claims this makes for reduced powertrain losses from energy conversion and offers a more enjoyable driving experience.

Combining the above with regenerative braking that harvests kinetic energy that would otherwise be lost, Kia claims an all-electric range of 37 miles for the Sportswagon and 36 miles for the Xceed. Both can be charged in around 2hr 15min via a 3.3kW AC charger. 

Official fuel economy and CO2 emissions for the Xceed plug-in are 201.8mpg and 32g/km. The Ceed Sportswagon fairs slightly worse with quoted figures of 188.3mpg and 33g/km.

Both models get minor design tweaks to mark them out from other versions, including a closed-off version of Kia’s ‘tiger nose’ grille to aid aerodynamic efficiency. Unique wheel designs also feature, while the Sportswagon gets the more aero-friendly bumpers from the GT-Line spec. The charging port is integrated into the left front wing.

Specific instruments, new infotainment features and a charging indicator on top of the dash are the main changes inside, but boot size is also reduced on both models. In the Sportswagon, it’s down from 600 to 437 litres when the rear seats are in use, while the Xceed drops from 426 to 291 litres. Both models have a dedicated space beneath the boot floor for the charging cable.

Options include a Towing Pack – not often a feature of a hybrid car, although Kia doesn’t quote the towing capacity of either model.

Although not officially confirmed, a PHEV version of the standard Ceed hatchback is also expected to arrive later in 2020.

xxxx

2 September 2019

"In the Sportswagon it’s down from 600 to 437 litres " That's crazy you'd have to buy a proper estate as well to carry all the things you can't fit in any more!

Takeitslowly

26 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

"In the Sportswagon it’s down from 600 to 437 litres " That's crazy you'd have to buy a proper estate as well to carry all the things you can't fit in any more!

 

Ever heard of a lifestyle estate, bought for choice rather than need reasons?... nope, thought not.

si73

6 April 2020
xxxx wrote:

"In the Sportswagon it’s down from 600 to 437 litres " That's crazy you'd have to buy a proper estate as well to carry all the things you can't fit in any more!

Still looks pretty useful with a flat floor to the boot lip, not everyone wants a large estate, BMW 3 series estates for years were small and more lifestyle than estate.
What struck me was the estate is cheaper than the hatch based X over.

The Apprentice

2 September 2019

Obviously the system lifted from the Niro, but shoehorned into a car not designed for it so ends up too compromised.

As a cheap BIK tax dodger for someone with a lowish company car allowance it may suit I guess. We certainly have people at work that will take something with a relatively cheap list price and low BIK, not too bothered what they drive as long as it costs them the minimum per month.

You have to admire Kia's engineers for churning out the models and variants though, it seems effortless compared to the Germans endless faffing about with little to show.

Andy_Cowe

2 September 2019

Autocar keeps loading all the adverts, but the content comes last, and the images never arrive. It has been fairly common problem on Autocar the last few weeks, but it usually works eventually after a reload or two, but not now.

xxxx

3 September 2019
Andy_Cowe wrote:

Autocar keeps loading all the adverts, but the content comes last, and the images never arrive. It has been fairly common problem on Autocar the last few weeks, but it usually works eventually after a reload or two, but not now.

...like the non-PHEV version but with alot less space inside, no spare wheel possibility, heavier, more to go wrong, and a possible payback time of around 8 years for the private buyer if nothing goes wrong with the battery, EV motor etc 

Unless your company are buying it (and tax rules don't change) you're better off reading the adverts that are stopping the car picture loading

Takeitslowly

26 October 2019
xxxx wrote:

Andy_Cowe wrote:

Autocar keeps loading all the adverts, but the content comes last, and the images never arrive. It has been fairly common problem on Autocar the last few weeks, but it usually works eventually after a reload or two, but not now.

...like the non-PHEV version but with alot less space inside, no spare wheel possibility, heavier, more to go wrong, and a possible payback time of around 8 years for the private buyer if nothing goes wrong with the battery, EV motor etc 

Unless your company are buying it (and tax rules don't change) you're better off reading the adverts that are stopping the car picture loading

 

You admit to opening up a car site and then recommend reading the ads, rather than the content?...fool.

Take1tslowly

15 January 2020
Takeitslowly wrote:

xxxx wrote:

Andy_Cowe wrote:

Autocar keeps loading all the adverts, but the content comes last, and the images never arrive. It has been fairly common problem on Autocar the last few weeks, but it usually works eventually after a reload or two, but not now.

...like the non-PHEV version but with alot less space inside, no spare wheel possibility, heavier, more to go wrong, and a possible payback time of around 8 years for the private buyer if nothing goes wrong with the battery, EV motor etc 

Unless your company are buying it (and tax rules don't change) you're better off reading the adverts that are stopping the car picture loading

 

You admit to opening up a car site and then recommend reading the ads, rather than the content?...fool.

Once a fool, always a fool.

Anyone seen that box of frogs I put down?

My grandfather always said I had to take it slowly, are little secret he'd say.

Mother's dead you Know. I keep hoping she'll return... now where did I put my bird brain. Ah, there you are, in the bread bin.

scrap

15 January 2020
@Take1tslowly,

I’d be careful about calling other people fools. It was clearly a joke and it has gone right over your head.

Take1tslowly

15 January 2020
scrap wrote:

@Take1tslowly,

I’d be careful about calling other people fools. It was clearly a joke and it has gone right over your head.

Can anyone hear a noise? Sounds like a fridge buzzing away, I hope mine is not on the blink the television broke down last week, had it for years, mother picked it up from Radio Rentals back in 82. Ah, there's that box of frogs.

Anyone smell fish, oh dear, I have a Kipper in my pocket, how did that get there, what a coincidence, I had Kipper's for breakfast. They were mother's favourite, she's dead you know.

Where's that fool xxxx. He reminds of a fool I knew years ago.

Father left us many years ago after the incident, I didn't mean to touch them, Peelers came to the house and people called me names, we had to leave the area. Anyone seen the Vicar lately?

