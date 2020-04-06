Kia Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed plug-in hybrids detailed

Kia has confirmed UK spec details of its first plug-in hybrid models, based on the Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed crossover.
Available to order now, the Sportswagon PHEV is priced at £29,995 in its sole 3 trim level, while the Xceed starts from £30,695 with a choice of 3 or First Edition trims.
Deliveries were originally tipped to begin this month, but the mass disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic means Kia will now begin these at a later date.
The Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon are both powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 44.5kW electric motor and an 8.9kWh lithium-polymer battery pack. Combined outputs are 139bhp and 195lb ft of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 10.5sec for the Ceed Sportswagon and 10.6sec for the Xceed.
Both are mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox rather than the traditional continuously variable transmission (CVT) found in most hybrids. Kia claims this makes for reduced powertrain losses from energy conversion and offers a more enjoyable driving experience.
Point of an estate
"In the Sportswagon it’s down from 600 to 437 litres " That's crazy you'd have to buy a proper estate as well to carry all the things you can't fit in any more!
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
Ever heard of a lifestyle estate, bought for choice rather than need reasons?... nope, thought not.
si73
xxxx wrote:
Still looks pretty useful with a flat floor to the boot lip, not everyone wants a large estate, BMW 3 series estates for years were small and more lifestyle than estate.
What struck me was the estate is cheaper than the hatch based X over.
The Apprentice
Obviously the system lifted
Obviously the system lifted from the Niro, but shoehorned into a car not designed for it so ends up too compromised.
As a cheap BIK tax dodger for someone with a lowish company car allowance it may suit I guess. We certainly have people at work that will take something with a relatively cheap list price and low BIK, not too bothered what they drive as long as it costs them the minimum per month.
You have to admire Kia's engineers for churning out the models and variants though, it seems effortless compared to the Germans endless faffing about with little to show.
Andy_Cowe
What does it look like?
Autocar keeps loading all the adverts, but the content comes last, and the images never arrive. It has been fairly common problem on Autocar the last few weeks, but it usually works eventually after a reload or two, but not now.
xxxx
Ans+:
...like the non-PHEV version but with alot less space inside, no spare wheel possibility, heavier, more to go wrong, and a possible payback time of around 8 years for the private buyer if nothing goes wrong with the battery, EV motor etc
Unless your company are buying it (and tax rules don't change) you're better off reading the adverts that are stopping the car picture loading
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
You admit to opening up a car site and then recommend reading the ads, rather than the content?...fool.
scrap
@Take1tslowly,
I’d be careful about calling other people fools. It was clearly a joke and it has gone right over your head.
