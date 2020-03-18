2020 Kia Sorento: European details for new SUV confirmed

Kia has revealed new details of the next-generation Sorento ahead of its arrival in European dealerships later this year.
The fourth-generation Skoda Kodiaq rival adopts a design distinctly different to that of its predecessor or any other Kia sold in Europe. This angular styling, which apes the larger Telluride, is likely to be a reflection of its greater sales status in the US than Europe.
The brand's trademark 'tiger nose' grille has been subtly reshaped, and is flanked by a pair of LED headlights, while a wide lower air intake and air-channeling devices help to enhance the model's aerodynamic efficiency. At the rear, the outgoing car's elliptical brake light clusters have made way for vertically oriented units inspired by those on the larger US-market Telluride, and a new rear bumper has been designed to appear as if it houses twin exhausts.
A skid plate also features as an indication of the new Sorento's off-road capability. Kia claims the SUV has been "engineered to maximise driving stability in all environments", with a new Terrain Mode helping the wheels to achieve peak traction on snow, sand and muddy ground.
The Sorento sits atop an all-new monocoque chassis, and its proportions have been altered with the aim of making it look longer, by way of shorter front and rear overhangs and a 35mm-longer wheelbase.
All other dimensions are only around 10mm greater, although space inside – especially for middle-row passengers – is said to be significantly enhanced, thanks to improved packaging. All UK models will be seven-seaters.
Kia says added benefits of the overhaul include enhanced rolling refinement and satisfying handling.
Join the debate
Cenuijmu
That is horrible, especially the grill
They should change the name to Kia EyeSorento.
Will86
Backwards Step
The designers didn't know when to stop, perhaps Kia have hired someone from Honda. The back end in particular has too much going on. The interior looks better except for the centre air vents which remind me of a MK2 Prius.
catnip
Its not one of Kia's best
Its not one of Kia's best efforts for sure, but its not really aimed at me, a small car buyer in the UK. That cowl over the dials section of the dash looks odd, its like they changed their minds at the last minute and just plastered that big rectangle across in front of what they were going to do.
catnip
I've just noticed, they've
I've just noticed, they've even managed to squeeze the DS3 'shark fin' in there.
PhilM
Great looking car
jason_recliner
PhilM wrote:
Yep. Looks fine to me. Nothing great, but a good looking family station wagon with a nice comfortable interior.
FastRenaultFan
Very Mercedes like
Kia just keep getting better and better.
I have to say that is one of the best Kia interiors I have ever seen. It looks very classy. I think it would not look out of place in a Mercedes.
The only thing I dont like about it is the shark fin at the side. I think the designers went a bit overboard there.
giulivo
I guess it's in the eye of the beholder
IMHO, a huge leap back, compared to the outgoing model and especially the lovely Sportage and Niro. On the other hand, it will certainly be reliable (my previous gen Sportage is built like a tank) and a lot of car for your money. I also think it's the first 7-seater PHEV (the ubiquitous Outlander and the various PSA cars are all 5-seaters), so great as a single car for families in cities. Well done Kia!!
HazwoldV8
KIA IS NO LONGER A BULBOUS BUBBLE
Good to see that cars look far nicer when they're angular, great to see some muscular US design coming through.
Pity the interior is neither angular nor round (its still dingin nice)
Add your comment