Can you get them all? Autocar's Christmas quiz

If your Christmas day has turned into a bit of a quiet one, never fear. We’ve had a whip-round in the office to compile some deliciously nerdy car questions to test yourself.

Read on for the full list - they go from easiest to hardest. Answers for scorers (and cheaters) are available at the bottom of the page.

Autocar Christmas quiz questions

1. Which manufacturer stopped selling estate cars in the UK this year?

2. Which car maker’s logo features a green snake?

3. What is the fastest electric car on the road?

4. Who designed the Volkswagen Beetle?

5. Motor City is the nickname for which American metropolis?

6. Which popular Japanese hatchback has a palindromic name?

7. What is the fastest known speeding ticket to have been issued?

8. Which car was used for said speeding ticket?

9. In the UK, the BMW M2 is now the only M car available with what?

10. Which year did Autocar begin its now famous, industry-standard road tests?

11. What was the world’s best-selling car in 2022?

12. Smart is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and which other company?

13. What gullwing-doored, low-volume British supercar was powered by the 8.4-litre V10 engine from the Dodge Viper?

14. Next year marks 15 years since Norway allowed electric cars to do what for free?

15. Which European motor show hosted a spin-off in Doha, Qatar, in October?