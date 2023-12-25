BACK TO ALL NEWS
Can you get them all? Autocar's Christmas quiz
Can you get them all? Autocar's Christmas quiz

If your festively festering grey matter needs a Christmas Day workout, try our deliciously nerdy car quiz
Autocar
News
4 mins read
25 December 2023

If your Christmas day has turned into a bit of a quiet one, never fear. We’ve had a whip-round in the office to compile some deliciously nerdy car questions to test yourself.

Read on for the full list - they go from easiest to hardest. Answers for scorers (and cheaters) are available at the bottom of the page.

Autocar Christmas quiz questions

1. Which manufacturer stopped selling estate cars in the UK this year?

2. Which car maker’s logo features a green snake?

3. What is the fastest electric car on the road?

4. Who designed the Volkswagen Beetle?

5. Motor City is the nickname for which American metropolis?

6. Which popular Japanese hatchback has a palindromic name?

7. What is the fastest known speeding ticket to have been issued?

8. Which car was used for said speeding ticket?

9. In the UK, the BMW M2 is now the only M car available with what?

10. Which year did Autocar begin its now famous, industry-standard road tests?

11. What was the world’s best-selling car in 2022?

12. Smart is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and which other company?

13. What gullwing-doored, low-volume British supercar was powered by the 8.4-litre V10 engine from the Dodge Viper?

14. Next year marks 15 years since Norway allowed electric cars to do what for free?

15. Which European motor show hosted a spin-off in Doha, Qatar, in October?

16. What is the name of Chinese firm Nio’s dash-top AI assistant?

17. Which German car brand’s name comes from the Latin word for ‘listen’?

18. What was the fastest machine up the hill at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

19. What was the biggest global car maker by volume in 2022?

20. What is the world’s oldest car company, and when was it founded? (Although it existed for 79 years before actually making its first car.)

21. How old do you have to be to legally drive the Citroën Ami on the road in its home country of France? And, for a bonus point, why?

22. How many one-off versionsof the Pagani Zonda have been built so far?

23. Which Formula 1 driver had a flavour of energy drink named after him?

24. Which country was the first to introduce compulsory car insurance?

25. There were a lot of concept cars shown this year, but one that really stood out came from Cupra. What was its name?

26. What is the rev limit of the GMA T50?

27. How much does the Ariel Atom 4R weigh?

28. Which type of car powertrain caused the fire in the multi-storey car park at Luton airport in October?

29. Which company was the first to offer air conditioning in a car?

30. Who designed the Aston Martin Lagonda saloon made between 1976 and 1989?

31. What, according to the Autocar road test, is the maximum wading depth of the Ineos Grenadier?

32. In which Slovakian city is the Land Rover Defender produced?

33. What was the first car that Chinese brand BYD tried to sell in the UK? And in which year?

34. Which manufacturer built the ‘Mum 500 Shall We Join Us?’ city car?

35. Bugatti first used the Chiron name for a 1999 concept, but why did it carry the prefix ‘18/3’?

36. What is the name of the Geneva motor show venue, used for decades and expected to be used once again in 2024?

37. To the nearest 1000, how many examples of the Volkswagen Up were sold in Europe in 2022?

38. Which of Tesla’s two belated EVs is more heavily delayed? Bonus points for guessing how many days it has been since it was revealed.

39. Which driver ended Max Verstappen’s run of 10 straight Formula 1 wins this year, and where?

40. Which American state banned Japanese kei cars from its roads this year?

41. Which British engineering specialist builds restomods based on the iconic Peugeot 205 hot hatchback?

42. In the 1980s, responsibility for BMW tuning firm Alpina in the UK shifted from touring car racer Tom Walkinshaw to which other well-known British racing driver of the period?

43. The famous ‘Minis have feelings too’ Christmas advert tugged at the nation’s heartstrings in 1986, but what colours were the two Minis that met under the mistletoe?

44. What is the capacity of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV’s single-rotor engine?

45. Which Korean car company’s brand name translates directly to ‘double dragon’?

46. How much electrical power – either for work tools and camping appliances or during a power blackout – can the Ford F-150 Lightning supply while parked?

47. Most BEVs on the market use a battery with one of two chemistries: NMC or LFP. What do those abbreviations stand for?

48. Toyota and Lexus have a new steer-by-wire system that they plan to offer on the bZ4X and RZ. It’s called OMG, but what does that stand for?

49. How much are the 1400 titanium bolts used to build the Pagani Huayra worth altogether?

50. What was the first winner of Autocar’s annual Britain’s Best Driver’s Car award?

Autocar Christmas quiz answers

1. Volvo

2. Alfa Romeo

3. Aspark Owl

4. Ferdinand Porsche

5. Detroit

6. Honda Civic

7. 242mph

8. Koenigsegg CCR

9. A manual gearbox

10. 1928

11. Toyota Corolla

12. Geely

13. Bristol Fighter

14. Travel on ferries

15. Geneva

16. Nomi

17. Audi

18. McLaren Solus

19. Toyota

20. Peugeot, 1810

21. Fourteen. It’s classed as a light quadricycle, which means it can be driven without a full driving licence 

22. 28

23. Sir Lewis Hamilton

24. United Kingdom

25. Dark Rebel

26. 12,500rpm

27. 700kg

28. Diesel

29. Packard

30. William Towns

31. 800mm

32. Nitra

33. BYD e6 in 2013

34. Mitsubishi

35. Its engine had 18 cylinders arranged over three banks 36 Palexpo

36. Palexpo

37. 39,000

38. Roadster, at 2596 days; Cybertruck is at 1861 days

39. Carlos Sainz in Singapore

40. Georgia

41. Tolman

42. Frank Sytner

43. Red and silver

44. 830cc

45. Ssangyong

46. Up to 9.6kW

47. Nickel manganese cobalt; lithium ferrous phosphate 48 One Motion Grip

49. Around £91,000

50. Porsche 944 S2

