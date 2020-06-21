The big shrink: how to cut the car down to size

Whether it was while squeezing into your garage at home, navigating the tight multi-storey car park at work or risking your alloy wheels on one of those narrow-lane Channel Tunnel train crossings recently, you will almost certainly have noticed how much larger modern cars are than their older equivalents.
Size has become a pressing concern of many keen drivers and Autocar readers, with few topics inspiring such regular correspondence. “How much longer can it go on,” we’re asked, “before the cars we drive are patently too large for the roads we drive on and the spaces we park in?”
It’s reasonable enough to wonder. Today’s Range Rover is more than 200mm wider and 550mm longer, in standard-wheelbase form, than the 1970 original. Today’s Volkswagen Polo is considerably larger than the original Volkswagen Golf. The current BMW 5 Series is wider across the mirrors than BMW’s seminal Rolls-Royce Phantom of 2003.
But the forces that have driven the physical expansion of cars over the past 50 years aren’t immutable; and by our reckoning, there’s every chance that, having witnessed this rapid vehicular growth, we will see a mirror-image contraction over the next few decades – and for a host of reasons.
Here, then, are 10 key things that need to change – and, in many cases, very likely will – before modern cars can be cut back down to the sizes, and the weights, that they ought to be.
Winning the war on safety
This has been one of the key lines trotted out by car makers to justify gains in vehicle size and weight over the past 25 years, as organisations such as Euro NCAP have allowed passive safety to be weaponised as a selling point. Quite clearly, safer cars are better cars; it would be crazy to argue differently. Progress made on this score in recent decades has been in adding passive crash safety to cars, putting in the structural strength and the deformation zones necessary to best protect both passengers and pedestrians in the event of a crash. But the next 20 years will bring a technological revolution in active safety measures to better prevent crashes, which might well make those passive measures (which add weight and size, of course) redundant.
JJ
I certainly hope...
Will we ever get there?
I doubt it.
The centre of the global car buying market has shifted to places where the likelihood is for all the abhorrent trends mentioned to keep on increasing, rather than diminish...
A different kind of person drives demand now: a person that is hardly ever really found in countries such as the UK.
As for SUV's, I'm afraid it's a lot more than a perception of safety driving the demand for them.
It's actually the higher hip point, easing entry and egress.
That can't be addressed, any other way than with a tall body.
Aldo, the ones on the road block visibility, thereby driving demand for others...
The tall, SUV body shape is therefore likely here to stay, until full autonomy/ no need to drive is reached, (which is likely no time soon).
si73
I get the high hip point bit,
Thekrankis
Smart meters
These are being foisted on an unwitting public as they will enable home electricity taxation at source.
Maybe one day all cars will be like the Honda Jazz?
Small outside, big inside?
si73
The jazz also has that high
Peter Cavellini
One thing.
Nothing was mentioned about evolution, as a species we are getting bigger in every way, taller, broader, carrying more weight, this would have to be taken into consideration if as was suggested cars should be small enough for our Roads, Carparks, Garage at home.
si73
My son is 6'1" to my 5'8", so
rmcondo
Larger vehicles produce
Larger vehicles produce larger profits and the industry encourages replacing existing ones with ever bigger versions of previous models. If, over the years, instead of replacing a 5 Series with another one, a 3 Series were chosen, followed by a 2 Series, size might more or less have been held steady. The same applies to Granada, Mondeo, Escort, etc. and to all the manufacturers. The smart rule should be to trade down each time, retain size and spend less.
We can see this being prevented as City cars are being deleted from ranges. An Up is a reasonable replacement for an old Golf.
si73
Agree, sort of, we have a Mii
Old But not yet Dead
Think again
Forced by lack of space we have moved to radically downsize one of our cars. Last gen Twingo, bought for local shopping trips. Now rapidly becoming car of choice. Manouverable, nippy enough, okay economy. Comfortable enough for a couple of hours. Evaluating if we need a second larger car. For the journeys we actually do it would be cheaper to forego the bigger SUV, four months old and 350 miles only, For our longer holidays and trips we could hire something really nice, and make those more memorable.
Will not work for all, especially those addicted to the big con of "premium" , but even before revolutions in technology their are already choices that can work.
manicm
Saunders gets a bit
Saunders gets a bit disingenuous. He proposes cars become physically less tough by reducing reinforcements??? So what happens to the driver when the electronics fail and one cannot rely on passive safety? Reminds me of a TopGear dump test between a pre-GM Saab 900 and the 1998 model 3 Series BMW, guess which car remained largely intact? It wasn't the one with the propeller badge!
