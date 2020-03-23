Behind the scenes at Britain's ice-cream van HQ

British, bespoke and hand built in Crewe – it can only be one thing: a Whitby Morrison ice cream van. With its familiar cheery chimes and vivid, shouty graphics, it’s a British institution.
In summer, around 4000 ice cream vans are out there making hay (well, ice cream) while the sun shines. Whitby Morrison is busy, but not half as busy as it will be when the country’s soft-scoop barons return from the nation’s streets, beaches, fields and festivals to splash out on a shiny new £70,000 Mondial Lusso (the company’s top-selling van available, in short or medium- wheelbase forms) or Amalfi, or have their existing vehicle refurbished or a panel van converted.
The company produces 100 vans each year, comprising 60 new, 30 conversions and 10 vintage van conversions (Mini pick-ups, Volkswagen Type 2s, old Bedfords, that kind of thing). It’s the UK’s biggest ice cream van manufacturer, easily dwarfing rivals who, even combined, produce no more than 10 vehicles annually.
Not that Ed Whitby, operations director, is complacent. Rather, as the third generation of the Whitby family to be involved with the business, he’s passionate about building and converting ice cream vans, and ensuring the nation’s love for soft scoop never wanes.
Join the debate
scrap
An electric van cannot come
An electric van cannot come soon enough. I hate seeing these things pumping out fumes while kids queue for an ice cream.
Andy T
We did see the electric ice
We did see the electric ice cream van at the Fully Charged show, Ed’s ice cream van. Everything including the vehicle ran on batteries. Your children don’t have to get a free mouthful of dirty filthy black cancerous smoke with their ice cream any more.
typos1
Andy T wrote:
They wouldnt have to if retrofitting DPFs was madated on all diesels, as opposed to scrapping them all and causing even more pollution making new vehicles to replace them
dougflump
Corny
If it's not the fumes it'll be the corn syrup that'll get the sprogs...eat them up yum !
oh yeah
Mini2
Video gold
Autocar! PLEASE! This sort of stuff would make fantastic video content as a mini documentary. Is nobody looking at digital strategy? The likes of Carwow and Carbuyer are wiping the floor with reviews but they don’t do interesting mini docs like this - could be your USP for YouTube etc. I worry that, as a 20-something who works with young audiences, your audience will dwindle in just a few years. You make fantastic content but traditional articles like this aren’t the only way to tell a story!
scotty5
My last cone.
£70,000 for new van eh? Given the prices they were charging at the local highland games this year, that outlay would be easily recouped selling a dozen 99's and six chocolate waffers.
jonboy4969
scotty5 wrote:
THAT MANY ? we got charged a tenner for 2 medium cones with flake recently, and we did not have time to enjoy it as the poxy sun melted it... LOL...
typos1
jonboy4969 wrote:
More fool you for paying, I would have laughed, walked away and saved my stomach from digesting a load of sh*t, low quality food.
Tim Oldland
You're my absolute hero.
You're my absolute hero.
UKbusiness
UK!
I find most of the above comments so negative and with no real constructive criticisms.
so much so I registered PURELY to have something positive here about how bloody wonderful it truly is to see a third generation UK manufacturer ‘going great guns!’. In the face of negativity being shoved down our throats by British contrived media.
I personally feel exceptionally proud to read this report and feel inspired NOT to fall into the trap of redundant thinking portrayed in subsequent comments .... we NEED to stop spitting at each other and start supporting UK home brew business. Now more than ever. I applaud and support this company and the positive reporting of it. GO UK!!
Pages
Add your comment