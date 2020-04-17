Autocar's name that car model quiz - easy

Do you know your Skoda from your Seat? Could you pick out a BMW 3 Series from a line-up of similar German saloons? Then we’ve got the motoring quiz to keep you guessing - and given that a significant number of us are on lockdown for the foreseeable future, it's not like there's anything else keeping you busy right now.

If you think you know a thing or two about cars, we’ve put this automotive test of skill together in order to give your grey matter a workout. Take a look through the picture gallery above and identify each make and model from the images we’ve cropped, zoomed and otherwise disguised. How many can you recognise? We've picked cars from the past and present, and there might be one or two concepts thrown in for good measure. You'll find the answers at the end of the slideshow.

We think this quiz should provide a moderate challenge, but if it all proves a little too simple, step up to our more demanding Challenging difficulty quiz. We’ve also got an Ultimate difficulty quiz for those of you that are true automotive experts.

Want to see more of this kind of content on Autocar? Let us know in the comments below

READ MORE

Andrew Frankel's big fat car quiz

How to get your motoring fix at home: Films and TV

The history of radio-controlled car legend Tamiya