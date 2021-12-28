Autocar writers' 2021 motoring highlights

An escapist drive in a Caterham, an interview with the impressive Toyota Yaris GR's lead engineer and a return to European motor shows are just three of the highlights the Autocar team has come up with for 2020.

It may have been a challenging year for the world - and the car industry, but we made every effort to enjoy it when we could. Read on for the details of our favourite moments.

Mark Tisshaw: Motor shows are the lifeblood of our news coverage at Autocar. They generate huge amounts of stories for us to share with you; not just on the cars unveiled at the show, but also from the face-to-face interviews with executives and, perhaps most important, the gossip, titbits and nods and winks on the side that inform our news stories and help us break exclusive scoops for weeks and months to come.

Covid-19 meant a pause to them for nearly two years (the Geneva show of March 2020 was cancelled at the eleventh hour, meaning we hadn’t had one since Los Angeles 2019), and like so many other life experiences, interviewing executives on Zoom just isn’t the same, because there’s no way to see what’s not said: body language, eye contact, the nervous look to the press officer at a question...

But motor shows returned in September with the debut of Munich, and what a joy it was to bring you all the action. Here’s hoping for more signs of life returning to normal in 2022.

Steve Cropley: It didn’t last long, but my highlight of the year was seeing and hearing Gordon Murray’s magnificent T50 V12 hypercar driven flat out. That engine note – or harmonising combination of soul-stirring sounds, more like – was unbridled for the first time at Goodwood, and it was every bit as blood-curdling as promised.

The petite T50 itself looked downright gorgeous, especially when piloted with verve by Dario Franchitti. It’s an extremely rare car in every facet, an ultra-lightweight three-seater powered by a high-revving (12,000rpm!) normally aspirated V12. It’s being made in tiny numbers, it’s sold out or near enough and it’s extremely unlikely that any car so light and ‘analogue’ will be made again. So it’s important to treasure the memory.