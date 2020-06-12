Autocar weekly round-up: Grenadier sneak peek, Audi's more engaging R8 and more

We round up this week's hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your Friday lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
12 June 2020

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that has happened in the world of motoring over the past few days. 

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

The GTS badge returned to the Porsche Cayenne line-up this week, with the standard and Coupe versions of the performance SUV both getting a 454bhp V8 powertrain capable of 0-62mph in 4.5sec. It replaces the twin-turbocharged V6 used previously, and helps bridge the gap between lesser Cayennes and the Cayenne Turbo. Full details below.

New Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed with 454bhp V8​

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

If you own a 4x4, SUV or even a crossover that you’ve never so much as splashed through a particularly deep puddle, you’re missing out on so much off-road potential. To help you learn everything you need to know before heading out to your nearest muddy field, we took a Suzuki Jimmy and Ford Ranger Raptor to our favourite quarry for some messy off-piste action.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
BMW 1 Series 118i 2019 road test review -

BMW 1 Series

Is BMW’s Golf-rivalling hatchback a better car for ditching rear-wheel drive?

Read our review
Back to top

It may be fully camouflaged and a long way from being finished, but this week we got our first unofficial look at the Ineos Grenadier. The rugged 4x4 is set to use a platform inspired by the old Land Rover Defender, with classic design to go with its go-anywhere attitude. Full story below.

2021 Ineos Grenadier: first prototype caught testing in disguise

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“You quickly need to see through the R8's deceptively benign demeanour and friendly road manners, because this car takes skill to exploit and fully enjoy and, more so even than many other mid-engined machines, doesn't tolerate complacency.”

Not a statement that would usually apply to Audi’s all-wheel drive supercar, perhaps - but one that rings true for the new series-production RWD variant, which loses a second driven axle in pursuit of greater driving thrills. Read our first drive impressions on UK roads below.

Audi R8 RWD 2020 UK review

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Of just 2677 examples of the Mercedes-Benz 'Grosser' 600 produced, less than 5% were the six-door Pullman variant – and it was one of these that Autocar writer had access to back in 1968. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the former racing driver won the 1961 US Grand Prix for Lotus before hanging up his racing goggles and picking up a pen. Turns out he was rather good with one of those as well.

Advertisement
Back to top

From the archive: Goading the Mercedes-Benz Grosser

POPULAR OPINION

Easing lockdown restrictions have meant our testers can begin putting new metal through its paces on public roads once again, and we’ve got plenty to get through. Sadly, as Matt Prior notes, few drivers appear to have used their extended downtime to brush up on the Highway Code, and the recently quiet roads have become a bit of a rat run.

Matt Prior: Car line-ups are complex - just ask Dominic Cummings

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
11

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

 

You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.

289

27 April 2020

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

 

You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)

Govno 2

7 May 2020

Take it slowly - you are f****** idiot. Why? Because Coronaviruses is a scientific term for a group of viruses. And yes, it can be used in plural form.

289

27 April 2020

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...

Pages

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week