Autocar weekly round-up: Grenadier sneak peek, Audi's more engaging R8 and more

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that has happened in the world of motoring over the past few days.

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

The GTS badge returned to the Porsche Cayenne line-up this week, with the standard and Coupe versions of the performance SUV both getting a 454bhp V8 powertrain capable of 0-62mph in 4.5sec. It replaces the twin-turbocharged V6 used previously, and helps bridge the gap between lesser Cayennes and the Cayenne Turbo. Full details below.

New Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed with 454bhp V8​

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

If you own a 4x4, SUV or even a crossover that you’ve never so much as splashed through a particularly deep puddle, you’re missing out on so much off-road potential. To help you learn everything you need to know before heading out to your nearest muddy field, we took a Suzuki Jimmy and Ford Ranger Raptor to our favourite quarry for some messy off-piste action.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK