Autocar weekly round-up: Bugatti Veyron memories, BMW's new M5 and more

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that has happened in the world of motoring over the past few days. 

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Downsizing seems to be the order of the day, but nobody told the BMW M5. The latest version - revealed this week - adopts a dark new look, various software tweaks and a new infotainment display, but keeps its thumping great V8 motor. That means the 616bhp Competition variant we have here in the UK lives on, and should be even more pleasing to drive than it was before. 

2021 BMW M5 gets fresh look and new technology

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

The Lamborghini Huracan is one of the most exciting supercars in the world, taking its power from a suitably dramatic 5.2-litre V10 engine with not a turbocharger in sight.

But previously it's left us wanting a little more in the dynamic department, compared to, say, the Ferrari 488 Pista and McLaren 720S. Could the lively new RWD version change all that? We strap in to the rear-driven missile and attack some UK tarmac to find out.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

With concept car looks, a plush interior and a proper 'last-of-its-kind' V8 motor, the Lexus LC500 really is in a class of its own. Add an exclusive new styling pack and some gorgeous Terrane Khaki paint, and it's a real winner, surely? Well, actually, its GT-cum-sports car billing means it has to bat off the Porsche 911 at one end of the scale, and the new BMW M850i at the other. So, can it? We found out. 

Lexus LC 500 Limited Edition 2020 UK review

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Anyone looking for first-hand proof of the world-class engineering capabilities of the modern car industry could use this as a fine example of how effectively expectations can now be exploded by cars like this, surely even among those with the means to afford life’s finer things.”​

 

Well, well, well. Here we have a 2.3-tonne luxury cruiser that packs all the niceties of your average mansion but can carve apexes with the best of them. The V8 has always been our engine of choice for the Bentley Continental GT, but what of the new convertible version? We hit British roads for a taste of how much sporting potential and decadence you get for £160,000.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible V8 2020 UK review

FROM THE ARCHIVE

When Autocar exclusively reviewed the McLaren F1 in 1994, our testers were sure they'd never get their hands on anything faster. Then, in 2005, Bugatti unleashed its 250mph Veyron. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Super Sport version upped the ante yet further, and when we took it for a spin, it broke every record on our books. Read the full review below.

Bugatti Veyron 2005-2015 review

POPULAR OPINION

To the Ship of Theseus and Trigger’s Broom, now add Matt Prior’s Bicycle. 

Our columnist is plotting a radical overhaul of his trusty mountain bike, but wonders whether a raft of shiny new parts will make it a different machine altogether. The same applies to Aston Martin's 'Continuation' DB5s, which look old but, well, aren't. How best to preserve authenticity, he wonders?

Matt Prior: When is a DB5 not a DB5?

