Autocar weekly round-up: Bugatti Veyron memories, BMW's new M5 and more

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that has happened in the world of motoring over the past few days.

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Downsizing seems to be the order of the day, but nobody told the BMW M5. The latest version - revealed this week - adopts a dark new look, various software tweaks and a new infotainment display, but keeps its thumping great V8 motor. That means the 616bhp Competition variant we have here in the UK lives on, and should be even more pleasing to drive than it was before.

2021 BMW M5 gets fresh look and new technology

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

The Lamborghini Huracan is one of the most exciting supercars in the world, taking its power from a suitably dramatic 5.2-litre V10 engine with not a turbocharger in sight.

But previously it's left us wanting a little more in the dynamic department, compared to, say, the Ferrari 488 Pista and McLaren 720S. Could the lively new RWD version change all that? We strap in to the rear-driven missile and attack some UK tarmac to find out.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK