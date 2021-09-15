BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar supports Emancipation Run on its 125th anniversary
UP NEXT
Polestar Precept to be developed at UK base

Autocar supports Emancipation Run on its 125th anniversary

Famous event runs on Sunday 7 November with hundreds of pre-1905 three and four-wheeled vehicles expected
Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 September 2021

Autocar will support the Royal Automobile Club as it hosts the world-famous Emancipation Run, planned to take place this year on Sunday 7 November. 

The London to Brighton Emancipation Run will celebrate 125 years since the original run between the two cities took place, commemorating the passing of the Locomotive on the Highway Act into British law.  

On Saturday 14 November 1896, the law increased the speed limit from 4mph to 14mph, effectively ending centuries of horse-drawn transport and allowing motorised vehicles ‘the freedom of the road.’ 

Related News

Hundreds of pre-1905 three and four-wheeled vehicles are expected to gather for the event, as they follow a similar route from the capital city to the Sussex coast.

“As the world’s oldest car magazine, and having celebrated our 125th anniversary last November, it is fitting that Autocar joins forces with the London-Brighton run to recognise this era-defining moment in British motoring history,” said Mark Tisshaw, Autocar's editor. “As a weekly magazine and latterly also as a website, we’ve been there to report on all of the most seminal moments of automotive news and we feel proud to be right at the heart of the London-Brighton celebrations.” 

Autocar, founded one year before the original Emancipation Run took place, acclaimed the significant law change back in 1896 with a special ‘red-letter-day’ issue printed entirely in red ink. 

“What could be more appropriate than the world’s longest running motoring event teaming up with the world’s oldest car magazine?” said Ben Cussons, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club. “The London to Brighton Run and Autocar have enviable and intertwined pedigrees dating right back to the dawn of motoring in the UK. Now, together, we will be celebrating the very special significance that the legendary Emancipation Run has to both our heritages,” Cussons said. 

Highlights of Autocar’s previous reportage of the run can be seen online.

It comes as Autocar prepares to launch a digital archive of the 126-year old magazine. Every issue printed since the magazine was founded in 1895 has been digitised and will be made accessible via a dedicated online archive later this year. 

READ MORE

Vets in practice: London to Brighton in a 1904 Lanchester

Racing lines: Not being competitive at the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

The best cars from the classic rebuild industry

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,995
65,421miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Access 3dr
2014
£3,223
58,447miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,750
69,152miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,780
42,817miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,800
67,183miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2014
£3,995
53,082miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
52,738miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Bentley Conti GT Speed Conv fronttrack

Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible 2021 review

1 Audi SQ2 front tracking

Audi SQ2 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Camry 2021 FD Fronttrack

Toyota Camry 2021 UK review

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Bentley Conti GT Speed Conv fronttrack

Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible 2021 review

1 Audi SQ2 front tracking

Audi SQ2 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Camry 2021 FD Fronttrack

Toyota Camry 2021 UK review

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

View all latest drives