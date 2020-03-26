Autocar Lunchbox: Our first long-termer, V8 duo compared and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

More Land Rover news now. Well, it’s not strictly news unless you’ve been living under a rock… The new Defender is finally here, and we’ve been getting dusty out in Namibia to see if the blocky SUV boasts the same off-road credentials as its iconic forebear. See how we got on below:

PHOTO OF THE DAY

A bona fide muscle car should be able to consume rear tyres as quickly as it consumes fuel, but the latest Ford Mustang needed to inject a degree of frugality and refinement into the mix if it was going to be a success in Europe. Back when it arrived on our shores, we put it up against the latest iteration of the Chevrolet Camaro to see which best embodies the ‘no replacement for displacement’ ethos.

Ford Mustang versus Chevrolet Camaro: muscle car twin test

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The EV revolution could create more than 11 million tonnes of battery waste worldwide a year in the next 20 years - enough to fill Wembley Stadium almost 20 times.”

Battery technology firm Aceleron lays bare one of the potentially dangerous side effects of widespread EV adoption: waste. The solution, it claims, is to cultivate a circular economy that sees battery components refurbished and re-used.

Battery technology firm warns of looming EV waste problem