Autocar Lunchbox: Our first long-termer, V8 duo compared and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place.
Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Land Rover’s new MHEV tech, introduced to the Evoque and Discovery Sport’s four-cylinder engines last year, will soon be rolled out to the full-size Range Rover with a pair of new six-cylinder units, Autocar understands. The 296bhp D300 and 345bhp D350 motors will offer enhanced efficiency and smoother stop-start driving, and will essentially replace the Range Rover’s 4.4-litre diesel V8, which is now 10 years old.
Land Rover's mild-hybrid tech spells end for V8 diesel Range Rover
Add your comment