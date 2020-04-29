Autocar Lunchbox: The maddest Mini, a work van with a difference and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

HOT NEWS

Give us the works

The original Mini Cooper S, launched in 1961, was a feisty little car to play with, despite offering just 55bhp. Today's range-topping performance Mini, fresh from its recent unveiling, has nearly six times that amount under the bonnet. That's right, the new JCW GP is more than just a jazzed-up Cooper S. If all goes to plan, this will give the Golf R and AMG A35 a run for their money. Our man in Germany tries to tame the pocket rocket.

Mini JCW GP 2020 review

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The BMW M Division has expanded its fast SUV model portfolio with a couple of closely related alternatives to the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63: they are the new X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition, the latter being the more curvy-roofed "sports activity coupe" variation on the familiar theme.

Sacrilege? Maybe so. After all, the M badge more commonly adorns some of the most revered performance saloons on the planet. But we'll hold judgement until we've driven both on road and track...