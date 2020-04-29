Autocar Lunchbox: The maddest Mini, a work van with a difference and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Give us the works
The original Mini Cooper S, launched in 1961, was a feisty little car to play with, despite offering just 55bhp. Today's range-topping performance Mini, fresh from its recent unveiling, has nearly six times that amount under the bonnet. That's right, the new JCW GP is more than just a jazzed-up Cooper S. If all goes to plan, this will give the Golf R and AMG A35 a run for their money. Our man in Germany tries to tame the pocket rocket.
VIDEO OF THE DAY
The BMW M Division has expanded its fast SUV model portfolio with a couple of closely related alternatives to the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63: they are the new X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition, the latter being the more curvy-roofed "sports activity coupe" variation on the familiar theme.
Sacrilege? Maybe so. After all, the M badge more commonly adorns some of the most revered performance saloons on the planet. But we'll hold judgement until we've driven both on road and track...
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
289
@ TiS
....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"
Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)
289
@ streaky
....totally agree.
Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
One might feel awfully sorry for S T R E A K Y, that of all people, you speak for him/her. Perhaps S T R E A K Y needs your assistance, poor S T R E A K Y, woe is S T R E A K Y.
Add your comment