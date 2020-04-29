Autocar Lunchbox: The maddest Mini, a work van with a difference and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
29 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Give us the works

The original Mini Cooper S, launched in 1961, was a feisty little car to play with, despite offering just 55bhp. Today's range-topping performance Mini, fresh from its recent unveiling, has nearly six times that amount under the bonnet. That's right, the new JCW GP is more than just a jazzed-up Cooper S. If all goes to plan, this will give the Golf R and AMG A35 a run for their money. Our man in Germany tries to tame the pocket rocket. 

Mini JCW GP 2020 review

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The BMW M Division has expanded its fast SUV model portfolio with a couple of closely related alternatives to the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63: they are the new X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition, the latter being the more curvy-roofed "sports activity coupe" variation on the familiar theme.

Sacrilege? Maybe so. After all, the M badge more commonly adorns some of the most revered performance saloons on the planet. But we'll hold judgement until we've driven both on road and track...

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Unable to venture out to the office, Steve Cropley has embraced his inner white van man and set up shop in the back of his trusty Volkswagen California. The wi-fi's strong enough to get a day's work done, and it's far more enjoyable than the dining table when the sun's shining. 

Steve Cropley: There's no place like (a) Cali for home working

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It’s more sporting in every way compared with the old model. But we’ve managed to improve overall comfort as well."

Fighting talk there from Jos van As, BMW's head of driving dynamics, as he guides us around the all-new 2021 4 Series ahead of our 175mph run in a prototype version. Will it be able to capture the uncompromised essence of its predecessor while enhancing the on-road experience. Find out below.

First drive: 2020 BMW 4 Series prototype

FROM THE ARCHIVE

A trip back in time today, as six Autocar writers pick their favourite car from the year they were born and meet up to determine 'motoring's greatest year'. Will the angular Fiat Coupé help 1993 to claim victory, or is the mighty 1964 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato simply too special to ignore?

The test of time: the best cars from the Autocar team's birth-years

POPULAR OPINION

Mike Duff wasn't too fussed about Lamborghinis and Ferraris when he was younger, it was something altogether more down-to-earth that gave birth to his love of cars. Read how being allowed to park his nan's old Fiesta got our man fired up about about all things automotive. 

How I fell in love with cars: Mike Duff​

