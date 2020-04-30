Autocar Lunchbox: Jaguar's forgotten hero, Hummer's big comeback and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Audi has fine-tuned its seriously rapid RS5 two-door coupé, which impresses with its breadth of ability and great attention to detail. But can it deliver the same level of involvement as the formidable BMW M4 and AMG C63? Greg Kable burns some German rubber to find out.
VIDEO OF THE DAY
This is it, then - the car that will relaunch the Lotus brand later this year. With 2000hp and four-wheel drive it'll be, Lotus claims, the most powerful production car in the world, and capable of 0-60mph in under 3sec and more than 200mph flat out. We get up close to the Evija and gawp at the mindblowing engineering underneath that radical bodyshell.
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
289
@ TiS
....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"
Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)
289
@ streaky
....totally agree.
Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
One might feel awfully sorry for S T R E A K Y, that of all people, you speak for him/her. Perhaps S T R E A K Y needs your assistance, poor S T R E A K Y, woe is S T R E A K Y.
