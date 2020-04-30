Autocar Lunchbox: Jaguar's forgotten hero, Hummer's big comeback and more

The fifth-gen Discovery is as capable an off-roader as any Land Rove ever was, but you won't see many doing this... There's a lot to love about Solihull's seven-seater, even if you're not a fan of its asymmetrical rear end. We ponder the risks and rewards of a second-hand example in today's nearly-new buying guide.

Nearly new buying guide: Land Rover Discovery 5

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs. The GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights.”​

No, your eyes don't deceive you. GMC is really resurrecting the storied Hummer nameplate for a new electric off-roader that'll pack 1000bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque. We'll have to wait a while to see it, as the launch has been pushed back by the pandemic, but it remains on track to arrive in dealerships next autumn.

New GMC Hummer EV: reveal of reborn SUV postponed

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Nearly 30 years ago, Jaguar unveiled a truly groundbreaking car: the production version of the XJ220 – a machine whose sensuous looks were only exceeded by thumping twin-turbo performance. But the car is controversial, not least due to appalling bad timing and luck. We revisit the ferocious big cat to see if it's time to rewrite the history books.