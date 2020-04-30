Autocar Lunchbox: Jaguar's forgotten hero, Hummer's big comeback and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
30 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Audi has fine-tuned its seriously rapid RS5 two-door coupé, which impresses with its breadth of ability and great attention to detail. But can it deliver the same level of involvement as the formidable BMW M4 and AMG C63? Greg Kable burns some German rubber to find out. 

Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review

VIDEO OF THE DAY

This is it, then - the car that will relaunch the Lotus brand later this year. With 2000hp and four-wheel drive it'll be, Lotus claims, the most powerful production car in the world, and capable of 0-60mph in under 3sec and more than 200mph flat out. We get up close to the Evija and gawp at the mindblowing engineering underneath that radical bodyshell.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The fifth-gen Discovery is as capable an off-roader as any Land Rove ever was, but you won't see many doing this... There's a lot to love about Solihull's seven-seater, even if you're not a fan of its asymmetrical rear end. We ponder the risks and rewards of a second-hand example in today's nearly-new buying guide.

Nearly new buying guide: Land Rover Discovery 5

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs. The GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights.”​

No, your eyes don't deceive you. GMC is really resurrecting the storied Hummer nameplate for a new electric off-roader that'll pack 1000bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque. We'll have to wait a while to see it, as the launch has been pushed back by the pandemic, but it remains on track to arrive in dealerships next autumn.

New GMC Hummer EV: reveal of reborn SUV postponed

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Nearly 30 years ago, Jaguar unveiled a truly groundbreaking car: the production version of the XJ220 – a machine whose sensuous looks were only exceeded by thumping twin-turbo performance. But the car is controversial, not least due to appalling bad timing and luck. We revisit the ferocious big cat to see if it's time to rewrite the history books. 

Miscarriage of justice: The Jaguar XJ220

POPULAR OPINION

How do you survive a life-changing crash and still retain a passion for motorsport? Ask Martin Donnelly, who, thirty years since his near-fatal accident at Jerez GP circuit, is now chief instructor at Lotus' revered Driver Academy. We catch up with the charismatic Irishman in this week's edition of Racing Lines. 

Racing Lines: Life after a career-ending F1 crash

 

