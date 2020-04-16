Autocar Lunchbox: A jacked-up Jaguar, Ford Sierra supercar and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Expensive donuts

The £300,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge edition has a 6.75-litre V12 engine making 600bhp and despite its incredibly luxury is capable of going from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds and on to an electronically-limited 155mph top speed.

Which leaves us wondering just one thing: Will It Drift?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

A spot of Golf

Volkswagen hasn't officially unveiled its hardcore Golf R flagship hot hatch yet, but the wraps have already come off this prototype that our testers papped at the Nurburgring. Tell-tale R design cues include quad tailpipes at the rear, an enlarged lower air intake and an R-specific wheel design covering performance brakes with blue-painted callipers. Also visible in these new images is a bespoke, performance-oriented seat design with coloured inserts.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Off the beaten track

"Having finally driven Jaguar’s roofless rally car, which was basically a present to itself on the 70th birthday of the XK120, the model that was both a game-changing sports car and a competitive rally machine, I now know the F-Type Convertible is unsuited to rallying for two main reasons."

Hmm, a rally-prepped Jaguar. And not even one that's based on the high-riding F-Pace 4x4. Can a raised and rugged F-Type Convertible possibly demonstrate some off-road prowess, and make us grin in the process? Does it even really matter? Here's what we thought when we drove it last year.