Autocar Lunchbox: A jacked-up Jaguar, Ford Sierra supercar and more

HOT NEWS

Six of the best

Aston Martin’s hybridised V6 will rapidly be deployed across most of the marque’s range once it has made its debut in the Valhalla supercar, Autocar has learned.

The all-new powerplant, due to enter production in 2022, will replace the Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre V8 that’s used in the Vantage, the lower reaches of the DB11 range and the soon-to-be-launched DBX SUV.

Aston Martin's new hybrid V6 powertrain to roll out across range

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Expensive donuts

The £300,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge edition has a 6.75-litre V12 engine making 600bhp and despite its incredibly luxury is capable of going from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds and on to an electronically-limited 155mph top speed.

Which leaves us wondering just one thing: Will It Drift?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

A spot of Golf

Volkswagen hasn't officially unveiled its hardcore Golf R flagship hot hatch yet, but the wraps have already come off this prototype that our testers papped at the Nurburgring. Tell-tale R design cues include quad tailpipes at the rear, an enlarged lower air intake and an R-specific wheel design covering performance brakes with blue-painted callipers. Also visible in these new images is a bespoke, performance-oriented seat design with coloured inserts. 

New 2020 Volkswagen Golf R unwrapped for Nurburgring tests

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Off the beaten track

"Having finally driven Jaguar’s roofless rally car, which was basically a present to itself on the 70th birthday of the XK120, the model that was both a game-changing sports car and a competitive rally machine, I now know the F-Type Convertible is unsuited to rallying for two main reasons."

Hmm, a rally-prepped Jaguar. And not even one that's based on the high-riding F-Pace 4x4. Can a raised and rugged F-Type Convertible possibly demonstrate some off-road prowess, and make us grin in the process? Does it even really matter? Here's what we thought when we drove it last year.

Driven: the one-off Jaguar F-Type rally car

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Not your grandad's Sierra

Back in 1990 the poster boys of supercar-dom were the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari Testarossa. Oozing with cool and both packing mid-mounted V12s, the wedge-shaped Italians were among the quickest things on the road.

That was until small Northamptonshire company Turbo Technics decided to re-engineer a V6-engined Ford Sierra to create the supercar-slaying Minker K1. The car could reach 62mph in just 4.8sec, which was a tenth quicker than the Countach and 0.3sec quicker than the Testarossa. We drove it.

Ford Sierra Minker K1: quicker than a Countach – Throwback Thursday​

POPULAR OPINION

Tuning in

Lots of you reading this will be doing so from home, and many of you will likely be listening to podcasts while you work. Do you have a favourite? What do you like and dislike? We want to hear from you, as much for personal interests as professional ones. Follow the link below for more information. 

Opinion: Tell us what you think about podcasts​

 

Join the debate

Comments
2

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

