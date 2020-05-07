Autocar Lunchbox: Italy's hot new trio, finding motoring's golden year and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
HOT NEWS
Alfa Romeo’s range-topping Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models have received a series of enhancements for the 2020 model year.
Mirroring some of the changes recently made to the regular versions of the saloon and SUV, the high-performance pair benefit from technology, design and safety upgrades to bring them into line with more recently introduced rivals, such as the facelifted Mercedes-AMG C63 and new BMW X3 M.
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio upgraded for 2020
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Two questions today, then: which car is faster and which car is more fun on this hot hatch track test?
Is it the new Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, the touring-car inspired version of VW’s archetypal hot Golf, or is it the current benchmark big hatch, the Honda Civic Type R, which brings more than 300bhp to the track via its front wheels?
It's a tough test, but one that we had a lot of fun conducting.
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
289
@ TiS
....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"
Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)
Govno 2
Take it slowly - you are f***
Take it slowly - you are f****** idiot. Why? Because Coronaviruses is a scientific term for a group of viruses. And yes, it can be used in plural form.
289
@ streaky
....totally agree.
Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...
