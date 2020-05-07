Autocar Lunchbox: Italy's hot new trio, finding motoring's golden year and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Alfa Romeo’s range-topping Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models have received a series of enhancements for the 2020 model year.

Mirroring some of the changes recently made to the regular versions of the saloon and SUV, the high-performance pair benefit from technology, design and safety upgrades to bring them into line with more recently introduced rivals, such as the facelifted Mercedes-AMG C63 and new BMW X3 M.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio upgraded for 2020

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Two questions today, then: which car is faster and which car is more fun on this hot hatch track test?

Is it the new Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, the touring-car inspired version of VW’s archetypal hot Golf, or is it the current benchmark big hatch, the Honda Civic Type R, which brings more than 300bhp to the track via its front wheels?

It's a tough test, but one that we had a lot of fun conducting.