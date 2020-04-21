Autocar Lunchbox: Ford's forgotten G-Wiz, original Alpine A110 driven and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
21 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

A3 gets the boot

Like the recently revealed hatchback version, the new Audi A3 saloon gains mild-hybrid powertrains, refined suspension and a heavily updated interior. We may not buy many booted A3s here in the UK, but it’s a very popular car in China and will go up against the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and Mercedes-Benz A-Class saloon.

New Audi A3 saloon gets mild hybrid and coupe looks

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Driven this week

Hot hatch match

The Honda Civic Type R is our reigning hot hatch king for under £30,000. But now, Ford is back with an all-new Focus ST to take the fight to Honda. It picks up where the last Focus RS left off, with the 2.3-litre turbocharged engine sending 276bhp through the front wheels. Is that going to be enough to defeat the 316bhp Civic? Join us at Llandow circuit in Wales as we find out which is fastest and, crucially, which is more fun.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

What could have been

The Ford Comuta could travel 40 miles at a steady 25mph and, at about half the length of a conventional car, the 2+2 EV was brilliantly compact, making it nippy and easy to park. Unfortunately, it never reached production, so you'll have to go to the London Science Museum to see one now. Here are some other great cars that didn’t make it to the dealership:

Axed! Great cars cancelled at the last moment

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Hot hybrids inbound

“Hybrids were touted as something boring and not sporty, but the technology hasn’t been fully exhausted. We’ve just started, and there’s a long way to go.”

Wondering what Seat offshoot Cupra has planned in the way of future powertrains? Well, boss Wayne Griffiths seems pretty pleased with how the Leon and Formentor have turned out and reckons there’s potential for more PHEVs in the pipeline. 

Autocar confidential: DS spurns volume, Picanto to live on and more

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Like father, like son?

We’ve made no secret of our affection for the brilliant little Alpine A110, which won over our road testers with an uncompromised duality that’s all but unheard of in the sports car segment. But was the original A110 so well received? We take a look back to 1966, when we drove a Sports 1300 racing prototype.

Throwback Thursday: 1966 Alpine A110 first drive

POPULAR OPINION

Better than the real thing?

Seriously, who wouldn’t want to see a pack of 650bhp V8-powered, rear-wheel drive saloons hurtle round Australia’s tightest street circuits? Matt Prior certainly enjoys it, but can the recently set-up virtual series fill the gap left by the cancelled 2020 Australian Touring Cars Championship? Perhaps…

Australia's V8 brutes come to Europe. Virtually.​

