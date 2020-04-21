Autocar Lunchbox: Ford's forgotten G-Wiz, original Alpine A110 driven and more

Hot hatch match

The Honda Civic Type R is our reigning hot hatch king for under £30,000. But now, Ford is back with an all-new Focus ST to take the fight to Honda. It picks up where the last Focus RS left off, with the 2.3-litre turbocharged engine sending 276bhp through the front wheels. Is that going to be enough to defeat the 316bhp Civic? Join us at Llandow circuit in Wales as we find out which is fastest and, crucially, which is more fun.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

What could have been

The Ford Comuta could travel 40 miles at a steady 25mph and, at about half the length of a conventional car, the 2+2 EV was brilliantly compact, making it nippy and easy to park. Unfortunately, it never reached production, so you'll have to go to the London Science Museum to see one now. Here are some other great cars that didn’t make it to the dealership:

Axed! Great cars cancelled at the last moment

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Hot hybrids inbound

“Hybrids were touted as something boring and not sporty, but the technology hasn’t been fully exhausted. We’ve just started, and there’s a long way to go.”

Wondering what Seat offshoot Cupra has planned in the way of future powertrains? Well, boss Wayne Griffiths seems pretty pleased with how the Leon and Formentor have turned out and reckons there’s potential for more PHEVs in the pipeline.

Autocar confidential: DS spurns volume, Picanto to live on and more