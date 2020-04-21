Autocar Lunchbox: Ford's forgotten G-Wiz, original Alpine A110 driven and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
A3 gets the boot
Like the recently revealed hatchback version, the new Audi A3 saloon gains mild-hybrid powertrains, refined suspension and a heavily updated interior. We may not buy many booted A3s here in the UK, but it’s a very popular car in China and will go up against the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and Mercedes-Benz A-Class saloon.
New Audi A3 saloon gets mild hybrid and coupe looks
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Add your comment