Autocar lunchbox: Colin McRae remembered, Rodin's rib-breaker and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place.
Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Four is more for Volkswagen
So, Volkswagen's first performance EV will be based on a 4.6m-long SUV. It's not what you expect to hear from a company so well versed in producing searing hot hatchbacks and Nürburgring-destroying electric racers, but there's method behind the madness. A GTX-badged hot version of the ID 4, says technology chief Matthias Rabe, will be able to take advantage of a twin-motor, four-wheel-drive drivetrain that puts out more power than the flagship ID 3 hatchback.
Add your comment