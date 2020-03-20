Autocar lunchbox: Colin McRae remembered, Rodin's rib-breaker and more

Four-wheel-drive 'key' to hot Volkswagen ID 4 GTX EV

Two-seater toss-up

We know the Alpine A110 is one of the most capable, fun and charming sports cars on the market, but can it really be a Porsche rival? We pit the stiffened-up S variant against the similarly configured Porsche 718 Cayman T to see which performs best around our test track. If you're after a mid-engined sports coupé for around £55,000, you need to watch this.

Unlimited wings

We quite like the Honda Civic Type R here at Autocar. Its front-wheel-drive 300bhp powertrain makes for an indisputably engaging driving experience, and behind that extrovert bodykit lies a hot hatch that's as comfortable on a run to the shops as it is capable on the race track. Now, the hardcore Limited Edition variant has arrived and we think this side-on shot gives a good idea of what the Type R formula really is: five doors, huge wing, bright yellow paint, 20in BBS alloys and a purposeful stance that makes the car look fast, even when it's static. Here's hoping one of the 20 lucky owners gives us a go.

"One reason your belts are done up so tight that breathing becomes difficult is that you would be black and blue for days were they not. You could probably snap a rib or two for good measure as you’re slammed forward."