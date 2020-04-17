Autocar Lunchbox: Bugatti EB 110 GT driven, China's copycat cars and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
King of the 'Ring returns
Porsche's upcoming 992-generation 911 GT3 has been seen lapping the Nordschleife with minimal disguise, giving us a clear look at how it will be told apart from the standard 911.
Telltale GT3 styling cues are plain to see, including the large fixed rear wing, splitter and diffuser, and the classic GT3 centre-locking wheels. This latest prototype has shed much of its pre-production camouflage, revealing a pair of sizeable air intakes in the bonnet, a bespoke front splitter with a wide lower grille and a prominent rear diffuser.
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Add your comment