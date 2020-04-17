Autocar Lunchbox: Bugatti EB 110 GT driven, China's copycat cars and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
17 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

King of the 'Ring returns

Porsche's upcoming 992-generation 911 GT3 has been seen lapping the Nordschleife with minimal disguise, giving us a clear look at how it will be told apart from the standard 911. 

Telltale GT3 styling cues are plain to see, including the large fixed rear wing, splitter and diffuser, and the classic GT3 centre-locking wheels. This latest prototype has shed much of its pre-production camouflage, revealing a pair of sizeable air intakes in the bonnet, a bespoke front splitter with a wide lower grille and a prominent rear diffuser. 

Our Verdict

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen chases the discerning family buyer with a new seven-seat MPV

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

New 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 drops disguise at the Nurburgring

VIDEO OF THE DAY

So which is it to be? What is the greatest ever product of BMW's performance arm, the M Division?

Is it the BMW E30 M3, the compact 3-Series that was homologated for the road to go racing and, to many, is the epitome of an M car? Could it be the E46 M3 CSL, the lightweight, hardcore version of that generation M3, which had one of the finest engines ever made? Or could it be the car we're bookending the feature with, the very latest M2 Competition?

Join us for an 18-cylinder showdown. 

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The impersonators

Hey look at that Honda E! No, wait a minute, that's a Smart Forfour... 

Wrong on both counts, we're afraid. This is Great Wall Motors' ORA R1, and its resemblance to two Western superminis has earned it a place in our rundown of the most outrageous Chinese copycat cars of all time. 

Dead ringers: History of the Chinese copycat car

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Smooth and silent wins the race

"It might come as something of a surprise, but if we had to pick a car that best demonstrates the virtues of electrification, this might be it.​"

Advertisement

No, we're not talking about the Porsche Taycan, or the Tesla Model 3, or even the Jaguar I-Pace. This is Audi's new A8 L 60 TFSIe, which could win us around with the silkiness of its 335bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine alone. But it's that little e after TFSI that really sets this car apart from other lengthy luxury saloons. Read what we think about the mile-munching hybrid below.

Audi A8 L 60 TFSIe 2020 UK review

FROM THE ARCHIVE

In 1987, Italian businessman Romano Artioli purchased the Bugatti name, built a factory, and, in 1991, launched the EB110 supercar, a year before the rival Jaguar XJ220.

On 16 March 1994, Autocar subjected the GT to our famous road test. It was a landmark moment for performance cars - here's how it went down:

Throwback Thursday: 1994 Bugatti EB110 GT road test​

POPULAR OPINION

Tuning in

Lots of you reading this will be doing so from home, and many of you will likely be listening to podcasts while you work. Do you have a favourite? What do you like and dislike? We want to hear from you, as much for personal interests as professional ones. Follow the link below for more information. 

Opinion: Tell us what you think about podcasts​

 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week