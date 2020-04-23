Autocar Lunchbox: bargain Mustangs, F1's greatest moment and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Toyota has unveiled the new Yaris Cross, a small SUV honed for Europe that will feature a hybrid powertrain and offer all-wheel drive.
The new Nissan Juke and Ford Puma rival, originally due to be revealed at this year’s cancelled Geneva motor show, is due to go on sale in the UK and mainland Europe early next year.
New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV revealed as Nissan Juke rival
VIDEO OF THE DAY
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
