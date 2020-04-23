Autocar Lunchbox: bargain Mustangs, F1's greatest moment and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
23 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Toyota has unveiled the new Yaris Cross, a small SUV honed for Europe that will feature a hybrid powertrain and offer all-wheel drive.

The new Nissan Juke and Ford Puma rival, originally due to be revealed at this year’s cancelled Geneva motor show, is due to go on sale in the UK and mainland Europe early next year.

New Toyota Yaris Cross SUV revealed as Nissan Juke rival

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Our Verdict

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

For decades from the 1940s Jeep made a pickup truck. And then, all of a sudden in the early 1990s, it didn't.  But now the new Jeep Gladiator is back to take on the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok. Is it any good? We find out on a brutal assault of New Zealand’s most rugged off-road trails.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

A highly potent car in its day, the RS2 Avant was powered by a 2.2-litre five-cylinder 20-valve turbocharged engine, producing 311bhp and hooked up to a six-speed manual, shooting the car from 0-62mph in 5.4sec and on to a top speed of 163mph. It wasn’t bad when you ventured off the tarmac, either. Find more info in our rundown of Audi’s greatest RS cars. 

History of Audi RS in pictures

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It took some decades for Ford to wake up to the fact that us Brits might like to look like Frank Bullitt once in a while, but it finally delivered in 2015 when it launched the first right-hand-drive Mustang.”

…And now you can buy one for less than £20,000. This week’s nearly-new buying guide takes a look at the 2015 Ford Mustang, which was the first iteration of America’s pony car to be sold in right-hand drive.

Nearly new buying guide: Ford Mustang 

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Advertisement

It would truly take something monumental to overshadow the first Formula 1 win for a team or the first for a revolutionary technology, let alone both at once.

Yet what stood out in the 1979 French Grand Prix was not Jean-Pierre Jabouille winning in his turbocharged Renault RS11 but the battle behind him over the last three laps. It’s one of the most astounding pieces of F1 footage of all time, read about it below. 

From the archive: Two of the best laps of F1 racing you'll ever see

POPULAR OPINION

Remembering a legend

“Judgements on greatness are purely subjective and comparisons across eras near impossible given how much our world has changed. But for what it’s worth, Sir Stirling Moss will always be the best as far as I’m concerned.” That’s Damian Smith’s opinion on the motorsport legend, who sadly passed last week. Find the full tribute via the link below.

Racing Lines: Forget F1 titles, Stirling had class

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

 

You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week