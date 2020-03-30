Autocar Lunchbox: 1992 BMW E1 driven, world's worst traffic jam and more

Few small cars can handle mud-plugging off-road antics quite like the Suzuki Jimny, and we’ve got two of ‘em. The all-new Jimny met its ancestor, the Suzuki SJ 410, for a look back across half a century of progress. Is the forebear able to keep up with the latest model through a tricky woodland obstacle course? Watch on to find out:

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Blue skies, an open road and an open-roof sports car: it’s the kind of scene we’re all dreaming about right now. And with a long-rumoured TVR revival still on the cars, what better car to do it in than a Griffith? We’ve been reminiscing about the 500, the 5.0-litre ultimate Griffith that made 340bhp and an incredible sound.

TVR Griffith: revisiting an all-time classic British sports car

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“A four-lane road? Try six or seven cars wide using the space, with bikes weaving in-between. And typically then at least one car or bike coming the wrong way towards you. Oh, and if you’re driving at night, don’t expect them to have any lights on.”

Getting behind the wheel of a Tata Harrier, the flagship SUV of the company that owns Jaguar Land Rover, wasn’t quite as straightforward as Mark Tisshaw was expecting. His journey through Mumbai was eye-opening for all the wrong reasons.

Passage through India: Negotiating Mumbai in a Tata Harrier

FROM THE ARCHIVE