Autocar Lunchbox: 1980s rally icons, hot BL models and more

The Ford Ranger Raptor is one of our favourite off-roaders of the moment. We'd say pick-up, but it's not much of a double-cab pick-up these days, because the sturdy leaf springs have been chucked out at the back and the whole chassis redesigned, with coil springs and Fox Motorsport dampers, to create a Baja-style rally car. Appropriately, then, we have a Bowler Bulldog, a real-life cross-country rally car, to test alongside it. See which won in our ultimate 4x4 showdown.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Look at that, a proper 1980s hot hatch icon. The original Lancia Delta HF found its way onto bedroom walls across the land following a series of high-profile WRC successes and has become one of the most collectable cars of its era. The same cannot be said, however, for its name-sharing descendant, which sold slowly and had little in the way of kerb appeal. We’ve been considering whether reviving a historic nameplate is always a smart idea for manufacturers.

Good, bad or ugly? When car nameplates come back

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Frankly speaking, we had a meeting on a Stelvio GTA but it’s just not in line with customer expectations. It has to be the best possible [on track]. On the Stelvio, we have a higher centre of gravity [than a Giulia] so it won’t achieve the same goals.”

Mixed news here from Alfa Romeo’s product marketing boss. On one hand, hot SUV fans will be disappointed the firm has no plans to introduce an even faster version of the rapid Stelvio Quadrifoglio, but some enthusiasts will take solace in the fact that the revived GTA nameplate will adorn only the most performance-focused models, such as the latest version of the Giulia.