Autocar at the British GP: access all areas (or not)

The circuit has changed dramatically since I was last here and I don’t recognise a lot of it. I’ve flown over it many times but you can’t see the subtleties of the layout from 2000ft.

With me today is our photographer Olgun Kordal. He drove down from Birmingham this morning and I came up from London. Since I had the tickets, we met first for a coffee at Cherwell Valley services. Silverstone’s traffic scares me to death (I was caught in the famous car park mud bath of 2000) so I’ve come up on my Royal Enfield 650 Interceptor.

We’ve had to buy a car park pass for Kordal, which cost £30. Motorbikes park for free, which is another reason for coming on two wheels. The general admission tickets themselves are £95 each, so if you tot that lot up, you get a total of £220. Oh, and another £7.50 for posting the tickets to the office.

Talking of the filthy lucre, editor Tisshaw, as one of the challenges, has said that our expenses claim should not exceed £50. I have a feeling he means for both of us.

Our rendezvous at the services was set for 7.15am not just to avoid the traffic going into Silverstone but also because I want to see the Masters historic race for old F1 cars, which starts at 8.20am. It’s also one of our challenges (to see a support race) so this will be one in the bag early on.

The traffic avoidance ploy worked a treat. Kordal was already parked up and in the circuit by the time I’d filled up the bike with fuel and parked up right next to the main entrance. A quick security search and I’m with him next to Gate 16. If you come on Friday, your general ticket gives you access to the grandstands but today we’d need to pay extra. No problem. There are lots of raised grass banks that give a good view of the circuit.