Autocar at the British GP: access all areas (or not)

It’s been a long break. I’ve had to look it up and the last time I was at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix was in 2006, when I spent the weekend following the late, great, Formula 1 correspondent Alan Henry.
What an experience. Alan knew everyone and everyone knew and loved Alan. Clinging onto his shirt tails got me into motorhomes and press conferences and enabled me to eavesdrop on one-to-ones with F1 royalty. I was introduced to Keke Rosberg by Alan. An Autocar colleague greatly missed.
Thirteen years later, I’m back at Silverstone. No media accreditation this time, no golden card in the form of an F1 legend to hold my hand. Just a general admission ticket for Saturday qualifying. And a list of a dozen challenges supplied by the editor and a few other Autocar mates. I have, for example, got to get a driver’s autograph. That could be tricky. Some challenges are a lot easier, such as watching from the outside of Maggotts and Becketts as the F1 cars hammer through. Walking a bit of the old GP circuit should also not be too challenging.
Will86
Nice article...
..and I have to agree Colin, the Silverstone GP is just about the money. I went a few years ago and it was good, but the truck racing I went to a few months later along with its support racing was much better - you got up close with the vehicles in the pits, the atmosphere was more relaxed and it was way cheaper. Plus you could access anywhere and didn't have to queue for the loo. As for traffic, they've got the traffic management sorted now so it's much better though there are plenty of cheaper parking options that going straight to the circuit.
