From the archive: Lawmakers kill compact cars

"The 'buzz box' description of the small car has been developed into the slick similes of the backbenchers in recent Parliamentary debates," we complained. "It is time that someone rose to defend the quiet, able and handy little Eight."
But why would such over-rationalisation happen? We explained: "From the manufacturers' point of view, the one-model policy may have a decided advantage; without full knowledge of the intimate and secret details of production costs, it is impossible to tell. The major expense of car production lies in tooling up. An outlay is made of so many thousand pounds – it can easily be millions – and that overhead cost is spread over the batch of cars which the machine tools will produce before they wear out, or before the model becomes outdated. But if the batch is to be very large, it is necessary to duplicate the machines, and the question then arises as to whether the new machine tools should produce the same car or another model.
"Production figures for the next five years at least are likely to approximate to those which are being compared now – 27,496 cars in May. Reasons against a vast expansion of output are familiar. Number one is coal. On coal depends steel and a host of other things.
"The manufacturer's problem, therefore, is whether on present figures and other factors in his organisation it is necessary to duplicate his machine tools, and if so, whether he shall duplicate a single car model or have two strings to his bow.
"In that case, this journal unhesitatingly advises the makers to think twice about dropping the smallest cars which are listed at the moment – the Eights.
"It is at this point that the views of the owner become important – not the overseas owner, but the home owner. Any manufacturer who plans his production with an eye solely on overseas markets is heading for bankruptcy in these days of shifting economic and political sands. Who would have thought a year ago, for instance, that half the world would close its doors against British cars?
"The home owner is going to be a poor man for some years. A nation's wealth lies in its production of goods, not of paper currency. The inflationary surplus of today must lead to one of two things before many months are past – if it is not to get out of hand; increased taxation or higher prices, most probably the latter. And at the same time, the Government must balance the external trading account, most likely by drastic pruning of exports. The standard of living is therefore going to drop sharply, leaving everyone poorer.
"Against the credit of a few pounds saved on annual taxation [for larger cars] by the flat rate must be debited increased insurance, higher garaging costs, bigger fuel consumption, lower tyre life, more expensive servicing and repairs, and often greater depreciation in value.
Sales or Regs?
To be honest poor sales killed the Suzuki, ADAM and Viva, and low profit per unit probably fired the first shot at the others. FIAT 500, Punto, UP and Mini all do pretty well!
LP in Brighton
Small car cull
I didn't know that the Skoda Citigo and SEAT Mii had gone. Funny how car companies don't announce failures with the same blaze of publicity for new models. I always thought the VW Group trio was too similar to justify three brands, each with their own low volume model variations. But it begs the question whether VW will replace the Up. And maybe if does, it will be just as an expensive, low volume electric model?
So it seems that small car buyers have a choice restricted to Korean models, or the fading remnants of the European small car industry. Such a shame when these cars are so good and so right for tackling today's environmental concerns.
si73
The VW trio are going
Pietka Chavellini
Why let reality get in the way of a story?
Your examples of what is meant to constitute a 'cull' is pretty misleading:
Twingo: Getting long in the tooth and moving to EV.Seat Mii: One of three identical (and ancient) cars in the market (and the Seat must be the lowest volume of the three)Skoda Citigo: Ditto to all the points above. They announced the EV version 2 months ago!Celerio: Charmless little box & pointless in Europe.Viva: A rebadged GM product which has no place under PSA ownership and I imagine both sides are keen to cut the remaining ties.
Not much of a cull, just a few models at the end of thier lifecycles. In fact, there's an interesting selection of new models coming out in this segment. Great reporting.
